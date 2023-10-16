Sycom Joins the Noctua-Cooled GPU Party With RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti Graphics Cards

Japanese's PC maker Syncom, has unveiled two new RTX-40 series graphics cards, featuring Noctua cooling fans, including an RTX 4070 and an RTX 4060 Ti model. The new graphics cards feature a combination of either Noctua NF-A12x25s or NF-A9x14s to provide excellent cooling capabilities under quiet operation.

Unlike other Noctua-powered graphics cards we've seen already — like Asus' RTX 3080, 3070, and RTX 4080 Noctua Edition graphics cards — Syncom has partnered with two manufacturers, including Noctua, to make these new graphics cards. While Noctua is responsible for producing the fans, Syncom has partnered with Nago Industry to make custom fan frames that connect Noctua's beefy fans to the heatsink.

(Image credit: Sycom)

The end result is a more color-diverse (and cheaper) design that departs from Asus' top-to-bottom brown paint job found on its Noctua GPUs. The only parts of Syncom's GPUs that are brown are the Noctua fans themselves, with the Nagao Industry fan frames painted in a black finish. This will be a welcome change for some users who despise the brown-color theme of Noctua's fans in general since the black frame completely hides the brown Noctua fans from the side. Giving Syncom's 4070 and 4060 Ti graphics cards a more stealthy appearance.

Another bonus of the Nagao fan frames is their construction, with the shrouds made entirely out of metal. This is a big departure from modern graphics card manufacturing designs, which usually employ a plastic shroud to save weight and cost. Metal is arguably an overkill material for graphics card manufacturing, but it is certainly more durable than plastic.

Moving on to the cards themselves, Syncom's Noctua-powered RTX 4070 is a 3.5 slot card sporting two of Noctua's high-performance 120mm NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fans. According to Syncom, these fans enable the card to only reach 37.1dB of noise under load, while achieving sub 60C thermals at the same time. The card comes with a single 8-pin supplementary power connector (i.e. no 16-pin), and comes with a backplate. As previously mentioned, the card features a black and silver theme, due to the addition of the Nagao Industry fan frames and silver aluminum heatsink. The only brown parts of the graphics card itself, are the Noctua fans themselves.

(Image credit: Sycom)

(Image credit: Sycom)

Symcom's RTX 4060 Ti variant is a much more compact version, featuring an impressively small 2.2 slot width — a width that most modern RTX 40 series cards don't approach. To achieve its near two-slot thinness, Syncom employed the use of Noctua's low-profile NF-A9x14 92mm fans that only measure 14nm in thickness. Despite having a maximum fan speed twice that of the NF-A12x25's, at 2200RPM, Symcom reports that its RTX 4060 Ti only hits 39.4dB's of noise under load with an average GPU temperature of just 59.6C. Syncom also reports that both 8GB and 16GB variants will be made with this Noctua-powered cooler design.

Pricing and availability were not disclosed, and it's unclear if these new cards will be made widely available outside of Japan.