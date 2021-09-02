System76 Brings AMD Ryzen 5000 APUs to Linux-Focused 'Pangolin' Laptops

System76, a manufacturer that specializes in Linux-focused hardware and also develops the Pop!_OS distribution, has added new AMD Ryzen 5000 application processing unit (APU) configuration options for its newly restocked Pangolin laptop.

AMD introduced the Ryzen 5000 series of processors in January with two distinct product lines: the performance focused H-series and the mobility focused U-series. The processors started to appear in laptops and desktops alike several months later.

System76 offers two of these APUs, the Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 5700U, for the Pangolin. The former boasts six cores and 12 threads with a boost clock up to 4.0 GHz; the latter features eight cores and 16 threads with a 4.3 GHz boost clock.

Pangolin can also be configured with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a variety of accessories. System76 will pre-install one of three Linux distros on the device: Pop!_OS, Pop!_OS Long Term Support (LTS), or Ubuntu LTS.

Otherwise the Pangolin is a 15-inch laptop with a 1080p display that offers Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5 networking. It also has one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, and two USB 2.0 ports as well as a microSD card reader.

Pangolin starts at $1,199 for the base configuration with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and costs as much as $2,446 with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and maxed-out specs. (Without accessories, that is.) It's available now via the System76 online store.