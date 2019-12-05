Team Group Reveals Shiny New ARGB DDR4 RAM With Reflective Mirror Design

(Image credit: Team Group)

Team Group is here with a shiny new memory kit, and this time that’s no joke: these really are shiny. Meet the T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4 RAM modules, which come with addressable RGB (aRGB) and a mirror finish.

Starting with the main specs, the DRAM modules under the fancy heatsinks will come in a handful of variants, but only in kits of 16GB comprised of two 8GB modules. Speed options are 3,200 MHz, 3,600 MHz and 4,000 MHz. The 3,200 MHz kit will come in CL14 and CL16 timing flavors, and the 3,600 MHz kit will come in CL14 and CL18 timing variants. All these kits run at 1.35V, except for the 3,600 MHz CL14 kit, which requires 1.45V to operate. The 4,000 MHz kit doesn’t have a voltage specified to it yet, but we do know that it runs at CL18 timings.

Xtreem ARGB DDR4 Specs

Kit Speed Timings Voltage T-Force Xtreem ARGB 16GB 3200 3,200 MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V T-Force Xtreem ARGB 16GB 3200 3,200 MHz CL14-14-14-34 1.35V T-Force Xtreem ARGB 16GB 3600 3,600 MHz CL18-22-22-42 1.35V T-Force Xtreem ARGB 16GB 3600 3,600 MHz CL14-15-15-35 1.45V T-Force Xtreem ARGB 16GB 4000 4,000 MHz CL18-22-22-42 Not listed

(Image credit: Team Group)

It’s not clear exactly which material the DDR4 RAM kits' heatsinks are made from, but they’re semi-transparent and have been machined to a mirror finish. When the lighting's off, it looks like this finish reflects very well But using the aRGB, which lets you control the speed, is the key to the real show. In this mode, the light show starts across the entire unit, and, well, we’ll let the pictures speak for themselves.

There's no word on pricing or availability yet.