1 TB Team Group SATA SSD Now Just $77

If you're looking for a high-capacity budget SSD for an older laptop or as a secondary storage drive on your desktop, check out this offer on the Team Group T-Force Vulcan G internal SSD. The 2.5-inch SATA drive is currently listed on Newegg for just $77. With a 1TB capacity, that sets a price at around 8 cents per GB.

Team Group T-Force Vulcan G 1TB: was $90, now $77 @Newegg

This 2.5-inch SATA SSD has a 1TB storage capacity and promises 550 / 500 MBps speeds.View Deal

The specs list the read/write speed as capable of reaching 550/500 MBps under ideal conditions. The Terabytes Written is listed at 240 TBW.

As a 2.5-inch SATA drive, it's a drop-in replacement for hard drives on just about any laptop that still has an HDD. If you're building a new PC (perhaps one of the best PC builds for gaming), it's better to use an M.2 NVMe drive as your boot drive and add this for added storage.