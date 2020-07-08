Team Group Sets Quad-Channel DDR4 Read/Write Speed World Record

When it comes to memory records, we're most used to seeing manufacturers or overclockers showing off their frequency peaks. However, another, perhaps a more practical reading are the read/write speed tests, of which Team Group has just set a new world record.

Team Group's record is based on a quad-channel DDR4 setup using the company's T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4 gaming memory, which Team Group introduced at the end of last year. The setup jotted down a write speed of a whopping 104,643 MB/s, and read that data back at a staggering 136,678 MB/s. The record was set by Taiwanese overclocker LeeGH.

(Image credit: Team Group)

The memory used for this record are the T-Force Xtreem ARGB 3200 MHz CL14 modules, but they were subjected to lofty overclocks. LeeGH pumped the units up to 4300 MHz while maintaining the short CL14 timings. This was accomplished using an Intel Core i9-9940X processor installed in an Asus ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore motherboard.

Mind you, this is the quad-channel memory read speed record. If you look at the HWBot DDR4 AIDA64 memory read/write world records hall of fame, you'll find four other scores that surpass Team Group's record. Those scores are based on hexa-channel DDR4 setups, though, giving their record-setters a clear advantage.

Nevertheless, for Team Group and LeeGH to reach 5th place overall on the DDR4 AIDA64 records using a quad-channel setup is nothing short of impressive.