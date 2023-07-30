Team Group 1TB PCIe 4 SSD Now Just $34, 4 Cents Per GB

Today at Newegg, users can find the Team Group T-Force Cardea 1TB SSD at Newegg for its best price to date. This was already a reasonably priced SSD going for around $49 but this discount takes the price down to $34. It might not be the fastest SSD on the market but for users looking to upgrade their storage on a budget, it’s still fairly notable performance-wise.

As of writing, the drive has been placed on backorder but you can still order it for the discounted rate. We’re not sure when the restock will take place but at this price, it should be well worth the wait.

Team Group T-Force Cardea 1TB SSD: now $34 at Newegg (was $49)

The 1TB version of the Team Group T-Force Cardea SSD has been marked down to its lowest price yet. It has an M.22280 form factor and can reach read/write speeds as high as 3500/3000 Mbps.

This discount applies to the 1TB model but there are other capacities available in this line, as well, including 500GB, 2TB and 4TB. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor but the 1TB can reach read/write speeds as high as 3500/3000 Mbps.

The Team Group T-Force Cardea 1TB SSD uses 3D NAND TLC memory and connects using a PCIe Gen 4 x4 interface. It’s supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Team Group as well as Newwegg’s 30-day return policy.

Visit the Team Group T-Force Cardea 1TB SSD product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options.