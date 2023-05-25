TeamGroup Goes All in on Active SSD Cooling With a Trio of Towers

PC memory and storage specialist TeamForce is hoping to stoke up excitement for the wares it will debut at Computex 2023. In a press release, the firm promised it would be showcasing a range of six new products to integrate with your PC. Unsurprisingly, the company has lined up various new DDR5, AiO cooling and USB flash products, but what has caught our eye is the trio of new M.2 SSD coolers.

The transition to M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 storage is making more powerful thermal solutions a necessity. To swerve the specter of performance destroying thermal throttling, most PC users equipping these super fast SSDs will need at least a hefty heatsink, and some kind of active cooling may be preferable.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TeamGroup) (Image credit: TeamGroup) (Image credit: TeamGroup)

TeamGroup is stepping up to meet this latent demand, and has lined up three M.2 SSD coolers dubbed the T-Force Dark AirFlow Cooler Series. These are designed to pair up with the fastest flagship PCIe Gen5 SSD from T-Force, which may be a reference to the 14.3 GB/s T-Force Z54A SSD. However, we don't see why they couldn't be used in tandem other SSD brands' M.2 2280 sticks.

TeamGroup described the bunch as airflow coolers "equipped with an exclusively-designed aluminum fin heatsink with multiple layers and heat pipes passing through." Moreover, they are all said to feature an active cooling fan. In one of the cooler pictures no fan is actually visible, so we are assuming it is embedded in the fins on the far side of the cooling tower, out of view.

It is good to see a well-known vendor offering this trio of SSD cooling options, but taken individually, they aren't anything special. For example, we have seen a multitude of tower-like SSD cooler designs with fans, as well as one that is cylindrical, launched in the last few months.

TeamGroup has yet to divulge any information about bundling these new SSD coolers, or whether they will be sold separately. We also look forward to pricing and availability information from Computex next week.

(Image credit: TeamGroup)

Elsewhere in TeamForce's Computex press release, it mentions its T-Force Xtreem DDR5 Overclocking Memory, which will be made available in frequencies starting from 7,000MHz~8,266MHz. There will be an aRGB edition of this Xtreem DDR5 OC memory series. There's also the new T-Force Siren GA360 ARGB CPU All-In-One Liquid Cooler, developed in collaboration with Asetek, and using the latter party's seventh gen pump. This Siren AiO cooler is designed so that it can chill both your CPU and an M.2 SSD.