JuiShark M.2 SSD Cooler is Taller Than a Low-Profile GPU

China’s JuiShark has launched another audacious M.2 SSD cooler. The latest model, dubbed the M.2 Four, is the logical successor to last year’s M.2 Three. Surprisingly, this bold company has shrunk the design down a little with this latest generation. However, it is still huge in the world of SSD coolers at 71mm tall, several millimeters taller than a standard modern low-profile graphics card. In addition, making up for its physical shrink, the M.2 Four is bolder than ever, with a choice of three colors and an aRGB fan.

Perhaps the JuiShark M.2 Four has been made a little more compact by adopting a design tailored for the moderate M.2 heat load. Last year’s model looked a lot like half a tower-style CPU cooler, but with the M.2 Four design, we see something a little more sophisticated, with a custom heatsink fitting snugly into a 2280-sized tray and an aRGB fan completely recessed within the finned structure.

(Image credit: JuiShark)

JuiShark says that the radiator material is an aluminum alloy, and the M.2 receptacle it bolts into is made from stainless steel. This combination vaguely means that “the heat dissipation effect is stronger,” according to the Chinese parts maker. The recessed fan is a 5015 aRGB fan with a 4-pin PWM connector. Considering the name, the images, and the overall dimensions, we guess it is a 50mm fan.

Tech specs aren’t available at the time of writing. However, despite this limitation on our initial impressions, we note that one of the product gallery images shows a Samsung 980 Pro 500GB working temperatures with M.2 Four cooling, compared to the same device sans-heatsink.

(Image credit: JuiShark)

The above-left charts show the M.2 Four cooled SSD in green. JuiShark’s charts show the comparative NAND temperatures top, and the second pair of bars are the controller temperatures. For example, during M.2 Four tests, the system was under an unspecified load, and the room temperature was 27 degrees.

Compared with last year’s M.2 Three, the cooling performance isn’t as good (active fan values are light green in the M.2 Three chart). However, 40 and 45 degrees Celsius under load for the new model is wholly acceptable, and we don’t see much point in this component being cooler. JuiShark must have weighed this design aspect and decided last year’s model was over-engineered for the job.

Another image shows the dimensions of the M.2 Four cooler as 71mm tall, 74.5mm long (along the plane of the M.2 slot), and 24.5mm wide. Additionally, the stainless steel tray section is 10mm tall. It would be good to have fan speed and noise stats as we had for the M.2 Three, but they aren’t available.

(Image credit: JuiShark)

In Taiwan, the JuiShark M.2 Four is priced at the equivalent of $26 for the silver or black models with aRGB fan. The all-black, no RGB model is cheaper at $18.