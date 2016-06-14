'The Last Guardian' Arrives October 25

The Last Guardian was back again at E3 with a new trailer. More importantly, we now have a release date: October 25.

The game was initially revealed in 2009 at E3, and it’s been in a state of limbo over the last few years. However, the game resurfaced again last year at E3 with a 2016 release date.

After so many years of patience, fans will have to wait just a mere four months--that is, if there aren't any significant issues with the build (knock on wood).

Name The Last Guardian Type Action/Adventure Developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Platforms PlayStation 4 Release Date October 25, 2016

