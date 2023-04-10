The Race for Speed Begins: Creality Launches Super Fast Core XY Printer

Creality announced several new 3D printers for 2023 during its 9th Anniversary Event today. The offerings are quite impressive: a fast CoreXY printer to compete against BambuLab, a dual extruding industrial Sermoon capable of printing metal, a faster 8K resin printer, a 40 watt laser and a new scanner.

There was also mention of Creality printed shoes.

Creality CEO Ao Danjun said in a press release that his company wants to simplify 3D printing for the average user. “Operating a 3D printer still requires a steep learning curve – and this is what we aim to solve.” He added that Creality’s exploration of intelligent, high-speed printers would lead to a future with a 3D printer in every home.

K1 Series Flagship

Dubbed the “King of Speed”, Creality’s newest printer is an enclosed CoreXY machine with promised speeds up to 600mm/s. The machine is clearly a response to Bambu Lab’s X1 and P1P printers which took the 3D printing community by storm in 2022 and raised consumer expectations for speed.

The K1 will come in two sizes, with a K1 Max boasting a build volume of 300 x 300 x 300mm. Both will have print speeds up to 600mm/s backed by an acceleration rate up to 20000 mm/s2.

The K1’s speed is made possible by a new generation Creality OS that runs on a 2-core 1.2GHz CPU, providing robust computing power for high-speed printing. The company’s latest update of Creality Print will be tuned for the K1 to aid efficiency.

The K1 will have a plethora of sensors and automatic aids. There will be new strain sensors for auto bed leveling, a LiDar scanner for first layer scrutiny, and G-sensors to eliminate ringing caused by vibration. A 1080p AI camera will be available for print monitoring.

At the time of this writing, Creality hasn’t released prices for the K1, which will go on pre-sale today. The company said the AI camera and LiDar scanner would be optional features for the smaller K1, suggesting a range of price points will be available.

Tom’s Hardware is first on the list for review units and will provide a detailed breakdown as soon as the printer is available.

HALOT-MAGE Smart Resin

Creality announced a new high resolution resin 3D printer, the HALOT-MAGE PRO. This printer will have a convenient flip-top lid and a Dynax motion system that will advance layers in just 1.2 seconds.

The machine has a large 10.3-inch 8K LCD screen with a new Integral Light Source 3.0 for consistency quality. Users can access the printer remotely through WiFi or RJ45 cable. Its “smart features” include an automatic resin pump, air purifier, and a replaceable activated carbon filter.

Industrial Sermon D3 Pro

The Sermoon line will get an update that will allow it to print metal filament. The new machine has a dual extruder to allow for two kinds of filament, such as specialized support materials while printing with BASF’s metal filament.

Printed metal parts will need to be sent to BASF for sintering, a system already available to UltiMaker S5 users. Sintering finishes the print by removing the polymer support materials and binding the remaining metal particles to form a solid metal print.

Additions to the Creality Ecosystem

Creality is also updating its line up of scanners and lasers.

The Creality Falcon2 is a 40 watt laser capable of cutting through 20mm of wood or thin stainless steel. It will support color engraving – which generally involves high temperature engraving and oxidation. Creality promises the new laser will also have smart monitoring and upgraded safeguards.

The CR-Scan Ferret is a hand held, color 3D scanner.

Creality Nebula Pad+AI LiDAR is an optional interface that can be added to a 3D printer like the Sonic Pad. The Sonic Pad allowed existing Creality machines to use Klipper without advanced programming knowledge. Likewise, the Nebula Pad allows faster printing and aids leveling by use of the AI LiDar, which we assume is the same as being introduced with the K1 printer.

Creality Shoes?

Creality is also announcing 3D printed footwear. The company has developed a professional grade Sprite extruder specifically designed to handle soft materials. The press release did not mention what printer this would fit, but did say the package caters to both fashion enthusiasts and medical institutions who need custom orthotic insoles.