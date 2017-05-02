Thermaltake, Asus Partner On Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Transparent Water Block

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Thermaltake announced a new water block for the Asus GTX 1080 Ti Strix. The Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Transparent is a full-cover GPU water block designed to actively cool the GPU, memory, and VRMs, and it features a clear acrylic top fastened to a nickel-plated copper base.

In addition to providing a mirror-like finish on the machined copper base, the nickel plating also provides corrosion resistance and has good lubricity (friction reduction) and excellent heat transfer. Coupled with that corrosion resistance and shine, nickel plating also resists wear and protects parts such as aluminium radiators and fittings that can be damaged by galvanic corrosion.

Thermaltake’s Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Transparent water block features 0.5mm micro-channel fin construction and is compatible with any aftermarket open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings. Performance wise, we know from experience that Nvidia's Pascal GPUs respond favorably to the lower operating temperatures provided by GPU water cooling.

Although the Asus GTX 1080 Ti video card already has a backing plate, Thermaltake does include a robust 4mm thick aluminum alloy backplate emblazoned with both the Asus Strix and Thermaltake logos. The backing plate prevents the graphics card from bending or twisting under the weight of the GPU water block.

Product availability and price for the Thermaltake Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Transparent water block varies by country and region.