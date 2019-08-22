Thermaltake Quietly Launches RGB-Free H-ONE Gaming Memory Sticks

Thermaltake has introduced the company's latest H-ONE Gaming series of DDR4 memory modules for gamers that don't dig RGB lighting on their memory.

Credit: Thermaltake

The H-ONE Gaming modules feature a minimalistic, low-profile design and utilize a black aluminum heat spreader for passive cooling. At the time of writing, Thermaltake only offers its H-ONE Gaming modules in 8GB but at three different memory speeds.

According to the product page, H-ONE Gaming modules are designed for Intel platforms, more specifically for X299, 300-, 200-and 100-series motherboards.

Specs

Frequency Product Number Capacity CL Timing Voltage DDR4-2400 R001D408GX1-2400C17B

8GB 17 1.20V DDR4-2666 R002D408GX1-2666C19B

8GB 19

1.20V

DDR4-3000 R012D408GX1-3000C16B

8GB 16

1.35V



Credit: Thermaltake

Thermaltake has opted to only reveal the CAS latency and operating voltage for its H-ONE Gaming modules. The DDR4-2400 and DDR4-2666 modules have a CAS latency of 17 and 19, respectively. Both run at 1.20V. Lastly, the DDR4-3000 module has its CAS latency configured at 16 and operates at 1.35V.

H-ONE Gaming modules come with support for XMP 2.0 so you can configure the sticks to run at Thermaltake's advertised memory speed with a single click of a button. The memory modules are backed with a limited lifetime warranty.

Thermaltake has already listed the H-ONE Gaming modules on its website but didn't reveal pricing or availability.

