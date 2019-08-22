Thermaltake Quietly Launches RGB-Free H-ONE Gaming Memory Sticks

by

Thermaltake has introduced the company's latest H-ONE Gaming series of DDR4 memory modules for gamers that don't dig RGB lighting on their memory. 

Credit: ThermaltakeCredit: Thermaltake

The H-ONE Gaming modules feature a minimalistic, low-profile design and utilize a black aluminum heat spreader for passive cooling. At the time of writing, Thermaltake only offers its H-ONE Gaming modules in 8GB but at three different memory speeds.

According to the product page, H-ONE Gaming modules are designed for Intel platforms, more specifically for X299, 300-, 200-and 100-series motherboards.

Specs

FrequencyProduct NumberCapacityCL TimingVoltage
DDR4-2400R001D408GX1-2400C17B
8GB171.20V
DDR4-2666R002D408GX1-2666C19B
8GB19
1.20V
DDR4-3000R012D408GX1-3000C16B
8GB16
1.35V

Credit: ThermaltakeCredit: Thermaltake

Thermaltake has opted to only reveal the CAS latency and operating voltage for its H-ONE Gaming modules. The DDR4-2400 and DDR4-2666 modules have a CAS latency of 17 and 19, respectively. Both run at 1.20V. Lastly, the DDR4-3000 module has its CAS latency configured at 16 and operates at 1.35V.

H-ONE Gaming modules come with support for XMP 2.0 so you can configure the sticks to run at Thermaltake's advertised memory speed with a single click of a button. The memory modules are backed with a limited lifetime warranty.

Thermaltake has already listed the H-ONE Gaming modules on its website but didn't reveal pricing or availability.


You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
1 comment
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Growle
    They look nice but those are pretty underwhelming offerings.


    Almost feels like they just want to help offload some of that DRAM oversupply but didn't get to the B-die fast enough /s
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. HyperX Gives Fury DDR4 RAM The RGB Treatment
  2. Micron Opens Fab 10 Expansion for 96-Layer 3D NAND
  3. XPG Spectrix D60G DDR4-3600 Review: Plastic Fantastic
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.