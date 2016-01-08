Thermaltake Pacific R360 D5 Water Cooling Kit Makes A Splash At CES

Thermaltake debuted a new DIY water cooling kit called the R360 D5, which includes several key components for enthusiasts to create their own custom water loops. The new kit seems to be a decent starting point for a do-it-yourselfer with custom water loop aspirations.

The R360 D5 features a Pacific W1 CPU water block, a PR22-D5 reservoir/pump combo, a 360 x 120 mm radiator, three Riing 12 blue LED fans, two meters of 4T tubing, six Pacific 1/2" ID x 3/4" OD compression fittings and 1000 ccs of blue liquid coolant. This kit has everything you need to build a custom water loop, and it can be expanded with additional water blocks for GPUs, if you so choose.

The CPU block itself is advertised as being universally compatible with both AMD and Intel motherboards, and it uses a copper heat sink for maximum heat dissipation. However, the official spec sheet does not list Intel's LGA 2011-v3 or LGA 1151 as an officially supported socket, so you may want to be careful if you are applying the kit to a Z170 or an X99 build (we recently discussed the processor bending issue that some coolers/water blocks were seemingly causing).

The R360 D5 water cooling kit is available now at Thermaltake's official website for a price or $359.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.