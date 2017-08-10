Thermaltake’s Water 3.0 Riing RGB AIO Coolers Are Threadripper Ready

According to the folks at Thermaltake, the company’s line of Water 3.0 Riing RGB all-in-one liquid CPU coolers are ready for AMD’s upcoming HEDT Threadripper processors, thanks to the new AIO cooler bracket that ships with all retail Threadripper processors. The updated mounting bracket is compatible with the company’s Water 3.0 line of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers. The new mounting kit supports the following models:

Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360

Water 3.0 Riing RGB 280

Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240

Water 3.0 Riing Ultimate

Water 3.0 Riing Extreme

All three RGB models sport the same 12V water pump that’s equipped with a copper cold plate, high fin count aluminum radiators, 326mm sleeved rubber tubing, and Thermaltake's patented circular 120mm RGB high-static pressure fans.

These all-in-one coolers come in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm sizes and are fitted with Riing Plus RGB high-static pressure fans. The water block and fans feature RGB lighting. The standalone fan controller can switch between five LED modes and cycle through 256 colors. The Play/Pause buttons allow users to cycle colors and adjust fan speed.

Thermaltake’s line of Water 3.0 Riing RGB all-in-one liquid CPU coolers are available now, with prices ranging from $135 to $180.