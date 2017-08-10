Trending

Thermaltake’s Water 3.0 Riing RGB AIO Coolers Are Threadripper Ready

By Cooling 

According to the folks at Thermaltake, the company’s line of Water 3.0 Riing RGB all-in-one liquid CPU coolers are ready for AMD’s upcoming HEDT Threadripper processors, thanks to the new AIO cooler bracket that ships with all retail Threadripper processors. The updated mounting bracket is compatible with the company’s Water 3.0 line of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers. The new mounting kit supports the following models:

  • Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360
  • Water 3.0 Riing RGB 280
  • Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240
  • Water 3.0 Riing Ultimate
  • Water 3.0 Riing Extreme

All three RGB models sport the same 12V water pump that’s equipped with a copper cold plate, high fin count aluminum radiators, 326mm sleeved rubber tubing, and Thermaltake's patented circular 120mm RGB high-static pressure fans.

These all-in-one coolers come in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm sizes and are fitted with Riing Plus RGB high-static pressure fans. The water block and fans feature RGB lighting. The standalone fan controller can switch between five LED modes and cycle through 256 colors. The Play/Pause buttons allow users to cycle colors and adjust fan speed.

Thermaltake’s line of Water 3.0 Riing RGB all-in-one liquid CPU coolers are available now, with prices ranging from $135 to $180.

ThermaltakeWater 3.0 Riing RGB 360Water 3.0 Riing RGB 280Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240
Dimensions(L x W x H)392 x 120 x 27mm313 x 139 x 27mm270 x 120 x 27mm
Weight1320g1181g1071g
Fan Speed800 - 1500 RPM800 - 1500 RPM800 - 1500 RPM
Fan Voltage12V12V12V
Max Airflow22.14 - 40.6 CFM22.14 - 40.6 CFM22.14 - 40.6 CFM
Fan Noise18.5 - 26.4 dBA18.5 - 26.4 dBA18.5 - 26.4 dBA
Pump Volts12V12V12V
Connector4-pin4-pin4-pin
Price$180$150$135
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 10 August 2017 12:55
    Ok so where is Thread Ripper review. Nowhere yet to be found.
    Reply
  • legion12 10 August 2017 14:01
    20045082 said:
    Ok so where is Thread Ripper review. Nowhere yet to be found.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-threadripper-1950x-cpu,5167.html
    Reply