Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is a MacBook Air Killer

In the world of ultra-thin laptops, Apple's been riding high with its MacBook Air. Soon it will get some very worthy competition of its own from Lenovo, making another premium stab at the segment with a very slick looking Thinkpad.

Like the MacBook Air, though, it seems that the price of going thin means no more optical drive and no user-replaceable battery. Though, the battery does appear to be of a special breed that can hit an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes and be three times as durable as the typical laptop battery.

Even though Lenovo hasn't yet announced this, it's the real deal. It was uncovered on Lenovo's own partner site in a PDF document. Check out more images of it below: