This Low Profile Twin-Fan CPU Cooler Claims It Can Cool Up to 265 Watts

According to a report from IT Home, cooler manufacturer Ninesharks has developed a very unique CPU cooler, called the JF13K Diamond that has the appearance of a low-profile CPU cooler but claims as much cooling power as a 240mm AIO liquid cooler.

The cooler features a distinctive shape, with the form factor of two low-profile CPU coolers, joined together. This is a radical change from the dual fan tower-style coolers we're accustomed to seeing. But, the low profile form factor gives the cooler more surface area which could improve its cooling performance. An added bonus is that since the fans are firing downward directly onto the motherboard, surrounding motherboard components will get extra indirect cooling as well.

The radiator itself has 7 heat pipes and is equipped with two extra-thin 15mm fans, with a size of 241 x 121 x 92mm - which equates to a slightly skinnier 240mm radiator from an AIO. The CPU mounting mechanism sits directly in the middle of the radiator, with the two fans flanking each side of the motherboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: IT Home) (Image credit: IT Home)

The height compatibility is somewhat limited with a maximum height of 59mm supported on the memory side of the motherboard, and 50mm on the other side - where the rear I/O sits. In a worst-case scenario, both the DRAM and rear I/O cover might be too high to fit the JK13K's lengthy radiator.

According to IT Home, the JF13K Diamond was tested cooling a Core i9-11900K at 85 degrees Celsius, with the chip running at 217W of power consumption. We don't know what CPU benchmark was running, but the cooling results are very similar to the y-cruncher results found in our 11900K review, where the chip was running around 75-85°C on a 280mm Corsair H115i liquid cooler.

Currently, the JF13K Diamond is priced at 269 yuan in the Asia market, approximately $39, but it is not available in the United States at this time. Hopefully, the JK13K's unique cooling characteristics will garner enough popularity to warrant a US release sometime in the future.