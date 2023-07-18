Three Great Gaming Laptops for Under $1,000: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Laptop gaming options that won't wipe out your savings.

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

A trio of gaming laptops has popped up on sale today to offer you a chance of grabbing some portable gaming without wiping out your savings. These are some of the best gaming laptops under $1,000 and can be used for work, play, or study. With school or college returning in the near future, this could also be a great opportunity to pick up a laptop for the new term.

First on the menu is this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop that is powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU and costs just $969. This laptop has plenty of potential for gaming, or doing your school work.

Next up is the Asus TUF Gaming A16 for $899. The cheapest of the laptops deals today brings an AMD pairing of an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and a Radeon RX 7600S GPU.

Lastly, we have the Lenovo LOQ 15 gaming laptop for $979. This newer laptop has Nvidia's latest RTX 4060 graphics and a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. The resolution is Full-HD with a fast refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth gameplay visuals. So if you're looking for a cheaper gaming laptop to take off to college or provide a decent platform for both gaming and school work - this could be a choice worth considering, especially at these prices. 

See below for more deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3070 Ti) Gaming Laptop: now $969 at Newegg

Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3070 Ti) Gaming Laptop: now $969 at Newegg (was $1,099)
This model of the Acer Nitro 5 has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD.
(Model - AN515-46-R5XN)

View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming A16 Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Best Buy

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,099)
A gaming laptop with a 165Hz refresh rate with an FHD resolution. Inside the chassis, we have an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor,  Radeon RX 7600S GPU with 16GB DDR5 Memory, and a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD.

View Deal
Lenovo LOQ 15 Gaming Laptop: now $979 at eBay via Antonline

Lenovo LOQ 15 Gaming Laptop: now $979 at eBay via Antonline (was $1,359)
An FHD resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo LOQ 15 combines a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD.

View Deal
1TB Samsung 980 SSD M.2 SSD: now $39 at Amazon

1TB Samsung 980 SSD M.2 SSD: now $39 at Amazon (was $129)
Samsung has a great reputation for quality SSDs, and the Samsung 980 SSD continues that legacy. It lacks DRAM but packs extremely fast NAND and generally outpaces similarly priced budget SSDs. The 980 delivers sequential speeds of 3,500MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write.

View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU: now $93 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU: now $93 at Newegg (was $159)
The Ryzen 5 5500 is a 6-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler.

Use code BTSCUA829 for a $5 discount.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 20 deals
Filters
Arrow
Acer Nitro 5 (2022)
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-725A...
Amazon
$1,499.99
View Deal
Samsung 980 SSD
(SSD)
Our Review
2
SAMSUNG 980 M.2 2280 250GB...
Newegg
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Our Review
3
AMD - Ryzen 5 5500 3.6 GHz...
Best Buy
$159
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Our Review
4
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 3.6 GHz...
Walmart
$272.52
View Deal
Samsung 980 SSD
(500GB SSD)
Our Review
5
Samsung 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD...
Buydig.com
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Our Review
6
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 6 Core 12...
Target
$159
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Our Review
7
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Processor...
GameStop
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Our Review
8
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 3.6GHz...
Adorama US
View Deal
Samsung 980 SSD
(Black SSD)
Our Review
9
Samsung 980 250GB M.2 PCIe...
Amazon
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Our Review
10
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500 6-Core,...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.