Three Great Gaming Laptops for Under $1,000: Real Deals

A trio of gaming laptops has popped up on sale today to offer you a chance of grabbing some portable gaming without wiping out your savings. These are some of the best gaming laptops under $1,000 and can be used for work, play, or study. With school or college returning in the near future, this could also be a great opportunity to pick up a laptop for the new term.

First on the menu is this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop that is powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU and costs just $969. This laptop has plenty of potential for gaming, or doing your school work.

Next up is the Asus TUF Gaming A16 for $899. The cheapest of the laptops deals today brings an AMD pairing of an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and a Radeon RX 7600S GPU.

Lastly, we have the Lenovo LOQ 15 gaming laptop for $979. This newer laptop has Nvidia's latest RTX 4060 graphics and a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. The resolution is Full-HD with a fast refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth gameplay visuals. So if you're looking for a cheaper gaming laptop to take off to college or provide a decent platform for both gaming and school work - this could be a choice worth considering, especially at these prices.

See below for more deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3070 Ti) Gaming Laptop: now $969 at Newegg (was $1,099)

This model of the Acer Nitro 5 has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD.

(Model - AN515-46-R5XN)

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,099)

A gaming laptop with a 165Hz refresh rate with an FHD resolution. Inside the chassis, we have an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, Radeon RX 7600S GPU with 16GB DDR5 Memory, and a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD.



Lenovo LOQ 15 Gaming Laptop: now $979 at eBay via Antonline (was $1,359)

An FHD resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo LOQ 15 combines a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD.

1TB Samsung 980 SSD M.2 SSD: now $39 at Amazon (was $129)

Samsung has a great reputation for quality SSDs, and the Samsung 980 SSD continues that legacy. It lacks DRAM but packs extremely fast NAND and generally outpaces similarly priced budget SSDs. The 980 delivers sequential speeds of 3,500MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write.

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU: now $93 at Newegg (was $159)

The Ryzen 5 5500 is a 6-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler. Use code BTSCUA829 for a $5 discount.



Looking for more deals?