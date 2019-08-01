Toshiba Promises Gamers High-Performance With New M.2 NVMe SSDs

Toshiba Memory, soon to be known as Kioxia, has introduced the RD500 and RC500 families of M.2 NVMe SSDs. According to the brand, the new SSDs focus heavily on delivering high-performance storage to mainstream gamers.

Credit: Toshiba

The RD500 and RC500 have a no-frills design. They come in the standard M.2 2280 form factor and slot into a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot. The RD500 utilizes a new unnamed Toshiba eight-channel controller, while the RC500 uses and unspecified four-channel controller. Both drives feature the brand's proprietary 96-layer TLC (triple-level cell) BiCS Flash 3D memory chips.