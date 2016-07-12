Oculus Touch Not Coming Before October, We’ll Learn More At Oculus Connect 3

Oculus announced that it will host its third annual Oculus Connect conference this October in San Jose, California. The company said that OC3 will be the largest Oculus developer conference to date. The event will include more than 50 technical talks as well as keynote presentations from three of the company’s most prominent bigwigs: Brendan Iribe, Oculus CEO; John Carmack, Oculus CTO; and Michael Abrash, Oculus Chief Scientist.

In addition to the myriad talks about all things virtual reality, Oculus said that it will have “lots more to share about Touch” at Oculus Connect 3. We’ll hear more about the more than 30 launch titles that Oculus has planned for Touch, as well.

It’s refreshing to finally know when we’ll learn more about Touch--presumably its release date, although Oculus is still saying “later this year”--but this news will likely disappoint some customers. If Oculus is waiting until October to talk about the release date, we’re looking at a likely November to December launch window for the motion controllers. Oculus could still surprise us with an October release, but that seems unlikely at this stage.

Oculus Connect 3 will run October 5-7, 2016, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA. Oculus will open applications to attend at 9am PST, August 2. To register, visit the Oculus Connect website.