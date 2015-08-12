TP-Link Introduces Archer C3200 Tri-Band Gigabit Router

Today TP-Link announced the Archer C3200, a new AC 3200 Wireless tri-band gigabit router. This new tri-band router offers up to 1300 Mbps on two 5 GHz bands and up to 600 Mbps on one 2.4 GHz band, aggregating up to 3200 Mbps.

To deliver its advertised tri-band performance, the Archer C3200 includes a 1 GHz dual-core processor and three co-processors -- one co-processor for each band. The Archer C3200 is also aesthetically interesting, to say the least. Despite the striking design, it comes with your typical front indicator LEDs, some of which represent power, 2.4 GHz band, two 5 GHz bands and two for USB connectivity.

On the back, the Archer C3200 features a reset switch, one gigabit WAN port, four gigabit LAN ports, one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.0 port and an On/Off switch. The package contents also includes an Ethernet cable, the router's 12V/5A external power supply and a quick installation guide.

These features are quite standard in modern wireless AC routers. What makes the TP-Link Archer 3200's aesthetic stand out is its unique antenna orientation. The Archer 3200 includes six antennas that are attached to the edges and corners of the router with hinges. When not in use, the antennas can be folded into the center of the router, creating a flat and compact space.

When the user wants to activate the router, the antennas may swing out from the center and extend in all six directions. The six high-powered antennas, along with the router's beamforming technology, should provide extended range and stability throughout the home.

The Archer C3200's tri-band technology arrives at an age where multiple devices streaming large amounts of data is becoming increasingly common. The inclusion of two 5 GHz bands allows even more devices to connect to the network with less downtime. With Smart Connect, network usage is made a priority; devices using less data, such as laptops or smartphones browsing the Internet or streaming music, will be directed to the 2.4 GHz band, while systems with heavy Internet usage such as streaming 4K content or online gaming are directed to one of the two 5 GHz bands.

With less data intensive and legacy devices being directed to the router's 2.4 GHz band, devices on the 5 GHz experience less downtime from the network catering to the former.

According to TP-Link, the Archer C3200 AC3200 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Router is available today at Fry's and on TP-Link's website for $259.99.

