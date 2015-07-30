Trending

TP-Link Intros AV1200 3-Gigabit Port Powerline Kit

TP-Link announced the availability of its latest Powerline product, the TL-PA8030P KIT AV1200 3-Port Gigabit Passthrough Powerline Starter Kit. The new Homeplug AV2-compliant kit works like most other Powerline products by expanding a wired network through a home's electrical wiring, but the new kit also adds a passthrough power outlet and three gigabit Ethernet ports to each adapter.

Rated at speeds up to 1200 Mbps and a range up to 300 meters, TP-Link's TL-PA8030P uses MIMO and beam forming technologies to spread its coverage throughout your home.

Usually associated with wireless networking, MIMO (or multiple-input, multiple-output) uses multiple antennas to broadcast signals to other antennas on the receiving end of a transmission. The multiple antennas help negate the problems that single antennas had when broadcasting to other single antenna devices, especially when dealing with obstructions in the home, such as furniture and walls, which can disrupt these signals and result in slower wireless speeds.

Powerline MIMO, on the other hand, works differently from routers or other devices with antennas. Powerline sends data using a home's electrical wiring to other powerline devices, sending two streams of data over the live, ground and neutral wiring, emulating a similar effect of 2x2 MIMO in wireless networking.

Powerline adapters are especially important now as gaming and streaming 4K content becomes increasingly prevalent in the average household. Each adapter in the TL-PA8030P kit has three gigabit Ethernet ports, allowing users to experience fast wired speeds across multiple devices, and enjoy data-intensive activities without hiccups. This frees up bandwidth for homes currently using Wi-Fi, as wireless-dedicated devices such as smartphones and printers are no longer impeded by data running through the wired mediums.

According to the product documentation, TP-Link's TL-PA8030P uses a single pressing of the "Pair" button on each adapter to provide a simplified setup procedure between the kit's two adapters. After pressing the second adapter's button, the connection is complete. The data transmission enjoys 128-bit AES encryption.

With each adapter's included passthrough power outlet, home users don't have to sacrifice a wall jack for a Powerline adapter. Hassles such as having to get longer cables or rerouting power cables to neighboring outlets are obviated because of the included power outlet on each TL-PA8030P adapter, which is capable of powering devices up to 16A.

The TL-PA8030P KIT AV1200 3-Port Gigabit Passthrough Powerline Starter Kit is now available from online and retail stores with an MSRP of $99.99.

Updates: There was an error on the TP-Link TL-PA8030P Kit's  specifications page describing the Plug Type as "UK, EU". TP-Link has since corrected this error and the Plug Type now says "US". Also, the kit will be available at major retailers such as Fry's, BestBuy and Micro Center next week.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tresdrez 30 July 2015 17:21
    This is posted under the Tom's Hardware US, but the plug style is UK, EU. Do you have an estimate on availability in US? Or a link to one that actually works in the US?
  • tom10167 30 July 2015 17:28
    It's *hard* to find Powerlines with more than 1 extra. Most are 1 ethernet, or occasionally 2 ethernet or 1 ethernet + extra plug. 3 ethernet + a plug is a selling point on its own. Great product.
  • gggplaya 30 July 2015 18:30
    I have the AV1200 older model, has much more distance over powerline than wifi could give. The netgear wifi repeater also gave me problems and simply wasn't as reliable a connection.

    With wifi in repeater mode, the best i could get was 8mbps to the far end of my house. With powerline kit, i'm able to get 30-40mbps which is more than enough to stream HD video from my NAS.
  • kenjitamura 31 July 2015 06:56
    This sounds promising. I think I'll buy this kit and give it a try when the US model is released. I was actually planning to hire an electrician to install some ethernet drops which would run me ~$125 per but if this kit works well it'd cost me less than half what I would have spent on the home wiring. For my needs the home installation probably would have been overkill anyway. I just want a reliable fast connection for streaming to 2-4 media players and allow for another person to game online all at the same time and wireless chokes at this even with the expensive hardware. I didn't think an AV kit would be up for the task but this new model sounds like it could be.
  • scolaner 31 July 2015 14:41
    This is posted under the Tom's Hardware US, but the plug style is UK, EU. Do you have an estimate on availability in US? Or a link to one that actually works in the US?

    I'm confused. The plug looks U.S. style to me...am I missing something?
  • adruger 31 July 2015 16:56
    I agree it appears to be US style, but the first line of the specifications states that it is EU/UK and the only retailers I can find that actually have it are in the UK.
  • EdJulio 01 August 2015 01:15
    This is posted under the Tom's Hardware US, but the plug style is UK, EU. Do you have an estimate on availability in US? Or a link to one that actually works in the US?

    Thanks for pointing that out. I contacted TP-Link and they're updating the specs page with the correct entry. It should say US, not UK/EU.

    TP-Link also mentioned that the kit is available at Fry's now and at Micro Center and BestBuy next week.
  • Marco Ullasci 05 August 2015 05:46
    I have the european version for a few months now and it is a major improvement over the PA411 I had before.
    Yet it is not a match for a proper CAT5/6 cable and will become a bottleneck if you do a backup to even a cheap NAS on the other side of the electrical line.
  • adruger 05 August 2015 06:17
    Not to be fussy, but it still says UK/EU and it doesn't show up on Fry's at this time. Right now nothing from TP-Link shows up at the 1200 level. It hasn't been a week yet, but not on BB or MC yet either.
  • Marco Ullasci 05 August 2015 07:46
    Mine is indeed with EU plug as I'm based in Italy. Purchased on Amazon on April 8th
