TP-Link Adds AC1750, AC1900 Range Extenders To Its Wireless Lineup

TP-Link introduced two new products to the Wi-Fi range extender market. With the new extender products, the RE580D AC1900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender and the RE450 AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender, TP-Link aims to eliminate home network dead zones, provide better wireless coverage and improve Wi-Fi speed and reliability.

The new RE580D and RE450 are 802.11ac compatible, meaning they provide 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz dual-band capability with speeds that exceed the prior 802.11n standard. The slower 2.4 GHz band is adequate for older networked devices and low data tasks such as sending emails or browsing the Web, whereas 5 GHz comes in handy for more intensive applications such as 4K streaming and online gaming. The range extenders are backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n.

The TP-Link RE580D AC1900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender is a desktop range extender featuring up to 600 Mbps speeds on 2.4 GHz and up to 1300 Mbps on 5 GHz. According to TP-Link, the RE580D can provide a maximum coverage of 10,000 square feet. To eliminate dead zones and provide reliable connections in your home's wireless network, the RE850D employs three dual-band external antennas, 700mW high-powered amplifiers and beamforming technology.

The RE580D's rear I/O contains five gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports, a reset switch, an RE (range extender) setup button, an LED button, an On/Off switch and a 12V/2.5A power jack. The RE580D is packing an internal dual core 1 GHz processor.

The TP-Link RE450 AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender is an outlet extender that may be plugged into any compatible electrical outlet, making it a discrete and flexible alternative to extend your home's network without taking up the desk space that an RE580D would. The RE450 features up to 450 Mbps speeds on 2.4 GHz and 1300 Mbps speeds on 5 GHz. Coverage is provided through three adjustable external antennas, and the RE450 also includes a gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port, a reset button, LED button, and power button.

The TP-Link RE580D AC1900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Extender and RE450 AC1750 Wi-Fi Extender are currently available on TP-Link's website. The RE580D is available at other major retailers, while the RE450 is available at Office Depot and OfficeMax. Both range extenders feature a 2-year limited warranty and tech support. The RE580D has an MSRP of $149.99, and the RE450 has an MSRP of $119.99.