Transcend Announces New High-Capacity USB 3.0 Flash Drives

Transcend, a maker of flash memory and SSD drives, announced several new USB flash drives in 128 GB and 256 GB capacities. They include the 256 GB JetFlash 780, the rugged 128 GB JetFlash 810, the classic JetFlash 700/730 and the capless JetFlash 790K/790W.

Along with one of the highest capacities on the market, the JetFlash 780 flash drive supports read speeds of up to 210 MB/s and write speeds of up to 140 MB/s, which should make transferring files blazing fast.

At 256 GB, in terms of storage capacity it's almost like you'd be carrying a whole computer drive with you, but in a much smaller package. Transcend said its 256 GB flash drive can store up to 120,000 images, 64,000 mp3s or 64 hours of Full HD video. There are also JetFlash 780 variants that range from 8 GB up to 128 GB.

The JetFlash 810 is a "rugged" flash drive that is splash, dust and shock resistant. It has a rubber housing that meets U.S. MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standards for drop-tests. The drive is available in five colors for each storage capacity.

The JetFlash 700/730 flash drives come in white and black, with a classic design and a LED indicator that turns on when the drives are in operation. The USB 3.0 drives offer speeds of up to 90 MB/s read and up to 40 MB/s write. The 700/730 flash drives are available in storage options from 4 GB to 128 GB.

The JetFlash 790K/790W offers a choice of capless and retractable designs that protect the drives and their contents. They also offer USB 3.0 speeds of 90 MB/s read and 40 MB/s write and can be found in capacities from 8 GB to 128 GB.

