Trendnet Adds Plug-In Wireless AC Wi-Fi Range Extender, Gives Length To 5 GHz

Trendnet announced the availability of the TEW-822DRE, the newest AC1200 wireless product in the company's line of bridges and extenders.

For those who don't know, a Wi-Fi range extender is a device that does exactly that: It extends the range of your router's Wi-Fi signal. You might have purchased a good router for your home or office, only to be disappointed that your wireless signal doesn't extend throughout your residence or office entirely. This problem doesn't occur in a typical setting, but over long distances, Wi-Fi signals deteriorate. This doesn't mean you have to buy a shiny new router; if your current solution is fairly new, a decent Wi-Fi Range Extender might do the trick.

The 5 GHz band's signal strength drops off at a lower range than 2.4 GHz, making it less useful at further distances. Trendnet's TEW-822DRE provides a sensible solution. It is a dual band, AC1200 Range Extender capable of Wireless AC speeds of 867 Mbps and Wireless N speeds of 300 Mbps. This is especially useful now that more and more devices are aimed towards 802.11ac. Placing the TEW-822DRE in an outlet at the right distance will extend 5 GHz signals where the router would typically drop off. This means more data-heavy content may be used at longer distances.

The Trendnet TEW-822DRE's interface includes one gigabit Ethernet port, a WPS button, an access point/extender switch, LED indicators and a power plug attached to the rear of its body. The TEW-822DRE also contains a high-powered amplifier, MIMO antennas, IPv6 (link local, static and SLAAC/DHCPv6), beamforming technology, DFS channels and up to 4 SSIDs. Installation for the TEW-822DRE is done across the network, using a setup wizard accessible via the extender's web UI.

Also included with the Trendnet TEW-822DRE is a Multi-Language Quick Installation Guide and a CD-ROM with the User's Guide.

The Trendnet TEW-822DRE AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender is available today through major retailers and Trendnet partners for an MSRP of $84.99.

