Ubisoft Ending Vista Support For Uplay PC Client

Ubisoft announced the end of support for its Uplay PC client for Windows Vista. The company decided that, with Microsoft officially pulling the plug on Vista, it was no longer feasible continue to update the Uplay PC client for the (now) legacy operating system. Although Vista users will still be able to access their games, they will no longer be able to receive updates for the Uplay PC client once support ends. The Ubisoft support FAQ states:
QUESTION: With Microsoft ending Windows Vista support, what does that mean for the Uplay PC Client?ANSWER:With official support for Windows Vista soon to end, we have decided to end our support of this now legacy operating system. This will allow us to take advantage of newer technologies moving forward and ensure the highest possible security for our users.
If you are one of the few still using Window Vista, we strongly urge you upgrade to a newer, more secure version of Windows at your earliest convenience.
How many people will this affect? Because Ubisoft doesn't make Uplay user stats available, we took a quick peek at the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey to see how many Windows Vista users are left. Not surprisingly, gamers using the aging OS account for only 0.10% of Steam's overall user base.
The takeaway from all of this: This is what happens when you refuse to upgrade to a current operating system. Using an outdated, non-supported OS not only makes you a threat to yourself, but you are a security risk to your friends and family as well.
Also, if you are not going to move out of your mom’s basement, you should at least help with the chores every now and then. We’re looking at you, 0.10% Vista users.
Windows 10 is the only Windows OS since Vista that significantly changed software support and that's mostly related to implementing DX 12 support, so graphics drivers actually did need to change even if you only play DX 11 games.
Supposedly ending Vista support does absolutely nothing for improving security for the client on a newer OS at least until Windows 7 support ends and I doubt anything important changes until Windows 8 support ends.
I have a friend who runs Vista because he has never had a need to upgrade. He writes documents and emails. Upgrading has never been anything more than an unnecessary hassle. As of today he has a reason to upgrade though. Having no more security updates for Vista is a problem.
I have an old laptop I use as an internet machine. It still works fine, minus the battery life. Why would I spend money on a new OS for it to potentially die next week. I mean, chances are, if it's not died yet, it's not going to die next week either. But the SECOND it does die, I'll think, "Oh, I could use that OS money towards a new laptop".