Trending

Valve Celebrates 500,000 Steam Controllers Sold, More Features On The Way

By Gaming 

A little less than seven months after Valve released the Steam Controller, the company celebrated a major milestone: It sold over half a million units of the controller. Since its launch, Valve continued to add various features to the peripheral, but it seems that more is on the way.

At the top of the list is continued support for the Steam Controller. Valve said that the device worked with recent titles at launch such as Doom and Dark Souls III. The rise in Steam Controller support also meant that you could create a single set of controls to work across multiple games. For VR, you could use the controller in Game Theater Mode and utilize its motion controls to make it a virtual steering wheel.

Other new features include the ability to configure the controller from your desktop, recreate rumble effects, create multiple “Action Sets” for one game (for example, you can make a controller scheme for “Running” and “Flying” in Just Cause 3) and support for games purchased outside of Steam.

However, the improvements don’t stop there. One upcoming feature is the addition of “Activators,” which allows you to assign more actions to your controller such as press-and-hold, double-click and toggle. Valve didn’t provide an exact date for the release of this feature, but in the meantime, it will continue to look at customer feedback in order find more ways to expand the features of the Steam Controller.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jeff Fx 02 June 2016 18:19
    I have a Valve controller. To me, it's really only useful for games that don't support a 360 controller.

    Am I the only one who finds it very weird-looking? If I'm looking for my 360 controller, and pick up the Valve controller, it looks as wrong as a face with no eyes to me.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 02 June 2016 18:41
    Wow. Half a million sold and I don't know anybody who bought one. I have to assume half those sold were bought by Gabe himself.
    Reply
  • spigias 02 June 2016 18:59
    is it any good guys or should i stick to my 360?
    Reply
  • brucek2 02 June 2016 19:02
    Shocked the number is that high given I don't recall seeing any fully positive reviews (lots of support for the idea and hopes for the future, just generally feelings that it wasn't all there yet.) Numbers may be truly giant once they nail it.
    Reply
  • ikaz 02 June 2016 19:12
    I'm sure that include package deals they had going for awhile I remember seeing deals for some new games on steam where you end up getting the controller for like $20 if you the limited addition of game "X" and added in a controller. Not to mention I bet they are including any OEM sales, not sure if people bought steam boxes also go controlers too.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 02 June 2016 19:27
    18059245 said:
    is it any good guys or should i stick to my 360?

    Well, the misconception most people have is that the Steam controller is competing with or is a substitute for the 360 pad. It's really not, it has a completely different use. Generally, the Steam controller is more a replacement for mouse/keyboard. Say, games with a UI that requires a lot of pointing and clicking, things like city builders or RTS or 4X, the Steam controller is great for that if you don't want to use mouse/keyboard. But if you just want to do the things a 360 pad can already do, then the 360 pad is by far the better option.
    Reply
  • spigias 02 June 2016 19:52
    18059245 said:
    is it any good guys or should i stick to my 360?

    Well, the misconception most people have is that the Steam controller is competing with or is a substitute for the 360 pad. It's really not, it has a completely different use. Generally, the Steam controller is more a replacement for mouse/keyboard. Say, games with a UI that requires a lot of pointing and clicking, things like city builders or RTS or 4X, the Steam controller is great for that if you don't want to use mouse/keyboard. But if you just want to do the things a 360 pad can already do, then the 360 pad is by far the better option.

    all i need thank you for info
    Reply
  • rswain823 02 June 2016 20:32
    I got it at a discount with the Dark Souls 3 bundle and I was beyond curious. It has a big learning curve but after you play some games with it for a while and learn how to use it properly, it puts the XBOX controller to shame. It really shines in games like first person shooters where the mouse and keyboard are usually far superior but are unavailable (playing on a couch for instance). Very happy with mine :)
    Reply
  • CrimsonIdol 02 June 2016 23:53
    They'd sell more if they released it properly. I live in Australia and for the last year or more I've been seeing these offers on steam for discounts with games like XCOM and Civ and every time I click on them it STILL says "coming soon", I still can't order the bastard without getting it through some heavily overpriced importer (150 last time I checked)
    Reply
  • Robstacle 03 June 2016 01:17
    @CrimsonIdol. Try Amazon. I got my steam link through there directly - cheaper than ebay (was about 60 US inc shipping)
    Reply