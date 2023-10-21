Vendors Share Raptor Lake Refresh Non-K CPU Specs

Gigabyte has accidentally published specifications of Intel's non-K 14th Generation Core processors aimed at mainstream PCs, featuring a processor base power (PBP) of 35W and 65W. Interestingly, this is the first time when Gigabyte posts specifications of Intel's upcoming processors before Intel releases them. The publication did not go unnoticed by @momomo_us.

As it turns out, Intel's 14th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' processors will exclusively use Raptor Lake B0 and Raptor Lake C0 silicon and will not re-use the company's Alder Lake silicon like some of the company's 13th Generation Core CPUs. This may mean these processors could have higher overclocking potential if they featured an unlocked multiplier. Yet, since we are dealing with locked parts, their overclockability is not applicable.

Meanwhile, since Intel and other chipmakers tend to continuously monitor yields and reduce performance variability by adjusting process technologies, the new silicon could offer slightly lower power consumption, which could be important for compact PC builds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Model Frequency L3 Cache GPU Info. Process Stepping PBP Core I9-14900F 2.00GHz 36MB N/A Intel 7 B0 65W Core I9-14900 2.00GHz 36MB Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel 7 B0 65W Core I9-14900T 1.10GHz 36MB Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel 7 B0 35W Core I7-14700F 2.10GHz 33MB N/A Intel 7 B0 65W Core I7-14700 2.10GHz 33MB Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel 7 B0 65W Core I7-14700T 1.30GHz 33MB Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel 7 B0 35W Core I5-14600 2.70GHz 24MB Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel 7 C0 65W Core I5-14600T 1.80GHz 24MB Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel 7 C0 35W Core I5-14500 2.60GHz 24MB Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel 7 C0 65W Core I5-14500T 1.70GHz 24MB Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel 7 C0 35W Core I5-14400F 2.50GHz 20MB N/A Intel 7 B0 / C0 65W Core I5-14400 2.50GHz 20MB Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel 7 B0 / C0 65W Core I5-14400T 1.50GHz 20MB Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel 7 C0 35W Core I3-14100F 3.50GHz 12MB N/A Intel 7 H0 58W Core I3-14100 3.50GHz 12MB Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel 7 H0 60W Core I3-14100T 2.70GHz 12MB Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel 7 H0 35W

With three unlocked parts released this week, Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh family will have 20 SKUs. Meanwhile, we expect the company to expand with cheaper Pentium and Celeron-branded models over time.

Six processors with locked multipliers from the 14th Gen Core core family are designed for compact PCs and, therefore, feature a processor base power (PBP) of 35W. 11 processors are aimed at mainstream builds and have a PBP of 58W, 60W, and 65W.

Intel and Gigabyte have yet to disclose the core counts of the forthcoming 14th Generation CPUs. However, based on our understanding of the dies Intel intends to use, we can make some informed guesses regarding these products.

With the Gigabyte accidental (or not so accidental) publication, we now have information on the model numbers and general specifications of Intel's upcoming 13th Generation Core processors with locked multipliers. However, the release dates for these models remain unknown.