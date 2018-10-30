Walmart Tries Its Hand at Homemade Gaming Desktops and Laptops

Walmart is dipping its foot into the gaming PC business. The international retail giant recently partnered with Esports Arena to create its Overpowered (OP) line of pre-built gaming desktops and laptops. The initial lineup is comprised of a desktop with unique specifications at different price points and two laptops.

OP Gaming Desktop Specs

(Image credit: Walmart)

The OP Gaming Desktop is available in three forms: DTW1, DTW2 and DTW3. The hardware is housed inside a sleek, black case with glass front and side panels. Four fans provide the case with active cooling; although, at the moment it's unclear whether they come with normal LED or RGB lighting.

The OP Gaming Desktop DTW1 is the entry model and features an Intel Core i7-8700 hexa-core processor, 16GB of memory and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. Storage consists of a 256GB SSD and 2TB hard drive. The DTW1 is priced at $1,399.

The DTW2 model also employs the Intel Core i7-8700 processor but is accompanied by 32GB of memory and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. There's a 512GB SSD for primary storage and a 2TB hard drive for secondary storage. This model carries a $1,899 price tag.

The DTW3 is the flagship model and comes with similar specs to the DTW2 but with a faster Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, which bumps the price up to $2,099.

Regardless of the model, OP Gaming Desktop runs on Windows 10.

Walmart backs up its gaming desktops with a one-year warranty but also offers extended coverage up to three years for an extra $58 and up to four years for $77. All three models are available for pre-order and are eligible for free two-day shipping.

OP Gaming Laptop Specs

(Image credit: Walmart)

The OP Gaming Laptop is offered in three flavors as well. The OP Gaming Laptop 15 employs a 15-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and mechanical LED keyboard. The laptop comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, 8GB of memory, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, a 128GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive. The OP Gaming Laptop 15 costs $999.

The OP Gaming Laptop 15+, which possesses the same screen and keyboard as the OP Gaming Laptop 15, is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-8750H hexa-core processor, 16GB of memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive. This model has a price tag of $1,399.

Last but not least, the OP Gaming Laptop 17 features a 17-inch 144Hz screen and a mechanical LED keyboard like the previous two models. In terms of technical specifications, the OP Gaming Laptop 17 boasts an Intel Core i7-8750H, 32GB of memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, a 256GB SSD and a 2TB hard drive. The OP Gaming Laptop 17 will set you back $1,699.

Similar to the desktop models, the OP Gaming Laptops also run on Windows 10 and are up for pre-order now.