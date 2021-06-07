Watch Apple's WWDC Event Here at 10am PT

Apple’s WWDC (short for worldwide developers conference, an interesting name for a string of commercials) event is back for its second virtual showing, and its keynote starts today at 10am PT/1pm ET. The event will continue through the week with workshop videos, lab appointments, challenges, etc. We’ve got the lowdown on everything you need to know about the event, including when it starts, where to watch it and what to expect.

When does WWDC start?

WWDC’s keynote starts at 10am PT/12pm CT/1pm ET. Apple’s State of the Union address will follow at 2pm PT/4pm CT/5pm ET. After that, developer sessions will be available free through both the Apple Developer website and the Apple Developer app .

Where to watch WWDC?

We’ve embedded the keynote livestream up top, so you can watch along right from this page. You can also click through to Apple’s YouTube channel to watch the keynote in a separate tab.

What to expect?