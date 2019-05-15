Windows 10's Latest Preview Build Improves Task Manager

Microsoft today released Windows 10 Preview Build 18898 (20H1) to Fast ring members of the Windows Insider Program. Like its predecessor, this build is part of the development branch devoted to the major Windows 10 update expected in the first half of 2020.

Preview Build 18898 features a change Microsoft saw fit to call out: the addition of disk type to the Performance tab in Task Manager. That probably won't make a big difference to most Windows 10 users, but for those who cram their systems full of drives and can't remember which is which, being able to see if a given drive is an SSD or HDD at a glance could prove useful while troubleshooting.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The new build also features a few improvements, including around two crashes and an issue with the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) found in the most recent preview build.

But the known issues could be enough to scare away gamers. Microsoft explained:

"There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. We are working with partners on getting their software updated with a fix, and most games have released patches to prevent PCs from experiencing this issue. To minimize the chance of running into this issue, please make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system. We are also working with anti-cheat and game developers to resolve similar issues that may arise with the 20H1 Insider Preview builds and will work to minimize the likelihood of these issues in the future."

There are other problems with the build, too, ranging from localization issues to the inability to read Realtek SD cards.

Just like the previous release, going back to a build from the Slow or Release Preview builds requires a clean install.

Because it's so early in the update's development, and given the lack of exciting new features, Preview Build 18898 is meant for experienced testers of pre-release software.