Office 2021 To Be Released Alongside Windows 11

Microsoft recently announced that Office 2021 will release alongside Windows 11 on October 5th. The latest version of Microsoft's Office series will be the successor to Office 2019, and brings new features to the office suite while retaining price parity with Office 2019.

Office 2021 will be a rather minor upgrade over Office 2019, but, for some people there will be enough features to make the upgrade worthwhile.

Excel is getting the most attention with the latest update, Microsoft has added several new functions including XMatch, LET, Dynamic Arrays, and XLookup. XLookup for instance, allows you to find any data within a table by using a search bar-like function, and LET will allow you to assign names to calculation results.

Outlook has also received a couple of updates. There's a new translator in Outlook that will translate messages on the fly, and there's a new global search that allows you to find emails across all your folders and email accounts with several search parameters.

Other features include new performance improvements for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, as well as a newly refreshed UI with refreshed tabs in the ribbon.

Check out the rest of Office 2021's new features here, including new features for Word (like ODF support) and PowerPoint.

Pricing will remain the same as Office 2019, with Office Home and Student going for $149.99, Home and Business going for $249.99. Office 365 users will get the free upgrade to Office 2021 once it releases on October 5th.

Office 2021 will be fully compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, and the three most recent versions of MacOS.

With the release of Office 2021, Microsoft will also be discontinuing support for Office 2013 and it will not be supported on Windows 11.