Windows 11 Gets Some UI Tweaks With Latest Insider Preview Build

Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100 to Dev channel members of the Windows Insider Program yesterday with tweaks to the Taskbar, Microsoft Store and other user interface elements throughout Windows 11.

The biggest change is the addition of a Chat utility that makes it easier to message people, view notifications and otherwise interact with people who use Microsoft Teams. Microsoft said this utility won't be available to all testers right away, but it has started to roll out to some of them.

Build 22000.100 also made numerous tweaks to the Taskbar. Microsoft said it updated the "hidden icons flyout" to better match Windows 11's design, made it easier to access Focus assist settings via Notification Center and introduced a more subtle indicator to be shown when a particular app requires your attention.

The company also tried to make "navigation in our new Microsoft Store feel fast and fun," it said, with "some animations that help you keep track of what you’re browsing." These are part of Microsoft's broader efforts to make its app distribution platform more appealing to Windows users than it was with Windows 10.

Build 22000.100 also featured a variety of bug fixes to File Explorer, Settings and many other aspects of Windows 11.

It's still pre-release software, however, so the list of known issues is nearly as long as the list of resolved problems. But Microsoft has somewhere between 2 and 5 months to prep the operating system for launch.