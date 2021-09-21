Updated Windows 11 PC Health App Details Why You Can’t Update to Windows 11

With just a couple of weeks until Windows 11 is launched, Microsoft has re-released its Windows 11 compatibility checker in the form of the PC Health App. This new version gives you precise details pertaining to the compatibility and incompatibility of Windows 11 on your system. Especially when it comes to TPM 2.0 support.

The first iteration of the app came out in June 2021 and it provided rather vague details on your system's compatibility with Windows 11. If your system was found to be incompatible, the app would give you a general message saying that your system was incompatible, with none of the specifics.

The issue was compounded by Microsoft's ongoing development of Windows 11 which saw changing system requirements. This was especially true of the CPU requirements which changed several times over the past few months.

The newly re-released PC Health App provides greater clarity for our system compatibility. When you fire up the application and run the test, you can see full details on all of your hardware. Hardware which passes the test receives a check in the box and any issues are flagged for further investigation. For example, in the image below, you can see this PC is not ready for Windows 11 because TPM 2.0 was disabled on the machine.

(Image credit: Future)

Enthusiast machines, often made from many bespoke parts commonly have motherboards that ship with TPM disabled. Enabling TPM for recent machines is just a simple click of a button in the BIOS.