Windows 11 Upgrade Bug Fears Change, Keeps Windows 10 Taskbar

According to several Reddit users, a new bug has appeared for Windows 11 users that enables the Windows 10 taskbar within the new operating system. As spotted by Bleeping Computer, users have reported that updating to Windows 11 via Microsoft's Update Assistant was the main culprit. But luckily there are several fixes to get the Windows 11 taskbar back.

Despite having the full Windows 10 taskbar experience back, the taskbar is riddled with bugs. The biggest being a non-functional start menu. So whether or not you prefer the Windows 10 taskbar, this bug won't allow you to use the Windows 10 taskbar in any meaningful way.

If you find yourself in the same situation, then right now there is no clear resolution to the issue. However there are several potential fixes that you can try. The most popular is uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows 11, and then reinstalling it by checking for updates in Windows Update. This was a fix Microsoft actually recommended during Windows 11's Insider Preview days, where the taskbar was completely missing or glitching out.

The next solution was to create a brand new account in Windows 11 and transfer all your files to that account. This brought back the Windows 11 taskbar and everything was back to normal.

The third option is by far the quickest solution, and that is to revalidate and repair corrupted windows files in the Command Prompt in Admin mode. From there type sfc /scannow, and press enter to start the process. Once the tool is done repairing files, you should have the Windows 11 taskbar back up and running. If not, you can try restarting which should hopefully fix it permanently.

Until an official fix is released it appears that you will have to try at least one or more of these solutions to get the Windows 11 taskbar back.