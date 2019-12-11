Windows 7 Users Will Receive Full-Screen Notifications Telling Them to Upgrade

Microsoft quietly announced yesterday that Windows 7 users will start to receive full-screen notifications prompting them to upgrade to Windows 10 on January 15, 2020, a day after it plans to officially stop releasing support updates for Windows 7.
The company announced its plan to stop supporting Windows 7 in January, a full year ahead of the change. Windows 7 Home users started to receive notifications about the decision--albeit ones that didn't take up the entire display--in March.
The notifications reached Windows 7 Pro users in October. (Or at least most of them --Microsoft said that "devices that are domain-joined as a part of an IT-managed infrastructure will not receive the notifications.") So everyone has been warned.
But there's a difference between a small notification prompting someone to install Windows 10 and a full-screen notification declaring an operating system's death. People ignore messages like the former all the time; the latter's more insistent.
That's even more true given that Microsoft said the notification "will remain on the screen until you interact with it." The company's sending a clear message: anyone who continues to use Windows 7 after January 14, 2020 does so at their peril.
Microsoft said the full-screen notification will "only" be shown to Windows 7 users with the following versions: Starter, Home Basic, Home Premium, Professional and Ultimate. (Pro users who bought the Extended Security Update are the exception.)
More stupidity from Microsoft. Remember! You don't own the OS. You only purchased a license to use THEIR product.
