Windows 8 to Have 3 Rs: Recovery, Reset, Restore

By Microsoft 

Recovery, Reset, Restore all to fight the Rot.

We all know about "Windows rot," where the operating system slowly degenerates to a slow, sluggish state after numerous installs, uninstalls, and other things that a system accumulates over time.

Those of us who perform good housekeeping practices on our computers keep our Windows installs running better, longer, but that's not the case for everyone. The action of a fresh format and/or reinstall can make things feel new again, even on old hardware. And now it seems that Microsoft could be building a reinstall feature into Windows 8.

As seen in some of the leaked presentation slides, Microsoft could have a recovery option to "reset Windows" while retaining all personal files and user accounts. One of the presentation images shows the option of reinstalling all of the app purchases from the Microsoft App Store. Interesting stuff.

 

(source: MSFTKitchen)

81 Comments Comment from the forums
  • samely 02 July 2010 20:11
    Interesting, liking the Windows 8 news, Marcus. Seeing "keep my stuff" makes me laugh. I'm sure that'll be a bit more professional once it comes out.
  • Bolbi 02 July 2010 20:13
    I would LOVE this feature for Windows 8, but I wonder if it will reinstall software not from the MS App Store. If it doesn't, it's pretty useless to me... I don't have anything from the App Store yet! :)
  • eddieroolz 02 July 2010 20:14
    This might be a really compelling feature. I'm looking forward to it.
  • nforce4max 02 July 2010 20:23
    Great more problems and three times the disk space consumption. God forbid one has no choice but to buy a 1 or 2TB drive just for endless restore points x.x

    Every week when I do a clean up I free up 60gb or more every time.
  • mrmez 02 July 2010 20:25
    Ahhh M$. Still chasing that elusive cure for crappy-ness

    Why don't they figure out how to make their OS not crash and burn in the first place, then they won't need bandaids like that.
  • el33t 02 July 2010 20:35
    mrmezAhhh M$. Still chasing that elusive cure for crappy-nessWhy don't they figure out how to make their OS not crash and burn in the first place, then they won't need bandaids like that.
    Ya know you are being quit unreal there.
  • gti88 02 July 2010 20:39
    Acronis True Image is better choice. You can backup your fresh system disk before and after all programs are installed.
    Then, you can reinstall an image within 30 minutes.
  • marlowwe 02 July 2010 20:41
    mrmezAhhh M$. Still chasing that elusive cure for crappy-nessWhy don't they figure out how to make their OS not crash and burn in the first place, then they won't need bandaids like that.
    Hating on Microsoft is so 2001.
  • arlandi 02 July 2010 20:46
    i just hope this feature really got into the final release version of Windows 8.
  • urlsen 02 July 2010 20:58
    marlowweHating on Microsoft is so 2001.So True compadre :)
