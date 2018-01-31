Windows Defender To Remove Coercive 'Cleaner' Programs

According to Microsoft, there has been an increase in free “cleaner” or “optimizer” applications that promise to clean your PC, only to then ask you for money to “fix” the problems the free versions found. The company warned users to stay away from such apps and not waste any money on them.

Changing Unwanted Software Criteria

Because of this growing problem, Microsoft is going to change the evaluation criteria for applications that its Windows Defender antivirus will take into account when scanning a user’s PC. If programs use tactics that scare users into purchasing certain software, Windows Defender will begin to classify these programs as “unwanted software,” and then it will delete the apps from the users’ computers.

Microsoft started requiring cleaner and optimizer applications to provide customers with detailed explanations about what supposedly needs to be fixed back in February 2016. The rule was meant to protect Windows customers against programs that presented aggregated “error” reports with no specific details and no way for the users to validate if the errors were real.

Cleaner programs will be classified as unwanted software if they fall under the following criteria:



Programs must not display alarming or coercive messages or misleading content to pressure you into paying for additional services or performing superfluous actions.Software that coerces users may display the following characteristics, among others:Reports errors in an exaggerated or alarming manner about the user’s system and requires the user to pay for fixing the errors or issues monetarily or by performing other actions such as taking a survey, downloading a file, signing up for a newsletter, etc.Suggests that no other actions will correct the reported errors or issuesRequires the user to act within a limited period of time to get the purported issue resolved

Microsoft’s Windows Defender and other security products will begin classifying and removing unwanted software based on the coercive messaging criteria starting with March 1. If you’re a software developer who is unsure about how your application would be classified, Microsoft recommended visiting it Windows Defender Security Intelligence portal for more information on the issue. The company also encouraged users to submit this type of application whenever they encounter one, so that it can protect all users against them more effectively.