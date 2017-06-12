Trending

Take Back America In 'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus'

By E3 

The fight to reclaim America from the Nazi regime continues in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, unveiled here tonight at Bethesda's E3 Showcase. Once again, you’ll control B.J. Blazkowicz who awakes in 1961 after a close shave with death from when he fought General Deathshead in MachineGames' Wolfenstein: The New Order.

As Blazkowicz slowly regains his strength, he’ll utilize the help of old allies, such as the Nazi-stabbing Anya, who is now pregnant. As the number of rebel forces grows, you’ll eventually launch a massive assault against the Nazis and their leader, Frau Engel. 

As was the case with previous Wolfenstein titles, you’ll be able to dual-wield weapons to quickly clear a cluster of enemies or to add an extra barrage of firepower against a tough foe. You can also upgrade your favorite weapons for even more stopping power.

Like all of the other games Bethesda announced tonight, Wolftenstein: The New Colossus will be available this year, specifically on October 27.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • boju 12 June 2017 06:12
    "Hehe relax man it's just a dud" Bet the undies are coming right off lol

    Enjoyed the first and looks like this will be a blast also
    Reply
  • blppt 12 June 2017 12:33
    The first one had the best story for a FPS I've played in a long time.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 12 June 2017 14:18
    If it's more of the same, I am totally on board. W:NO was absolutely spectacular.
    Reply
  • d1rty_ 12 June 2017 14:21
    It's even coolerer because they wrote 2 as 'II'.

    Really looking forward to this.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 12 June 2017 16:16
    Awesome! The last Wolfenstein series I bought was circa 2001 with Return To Castle Wolfenstein. I passed on the others since as there were just too many games and I had to pick and choose. Ready to go back in time again! This is a massive year for entertainment in both game releases and movies. It's been a long time coming.
    Reply
  • coolitic 12 June 2017 17:52
    There seems to be some possibility that this might turn out to be anti-white circlejerkery. Hopefully not.
    Reply