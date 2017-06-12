Take Back America In 'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus'

The fight to reclaim America from the Nazi regime continues in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, unveiled here tonight at Bethesda's E3 Showcase. Once again, you’ll control B.J. Blazkowicz who awakes in 1961 after a close shave with death from when he fought General Deathshead in MachineGames' Wolfenstein: The New Order.

As Blazkowicz slowly regains his strength, he’ll utilize the help of old allies, such as the Nazi-stabbing Anya, who is now pregnant. As the number of rebel forces grows, you’ll eventually launch a massive assault against the Nazis and their leader, Frau Engel.

As was the case with previous Wolfenstein titles, you’ll be able to dual-wield weapons to quickly clear a cluster of enemies or to add an extra barrage of firepower against a tough foe. You can also upgrade your favorite weapons for even more stopping power.

Like all of the other games Bethesda announced tonight, Wolftenstein: The New Colossus will be available this year, specifically on October 27.