WorldViz Vizard 6 Gets Support for Windows MR, HTC Vive Trackers and More

WorldViz today revealed the 6th edition of its Vizard Python-based, scientific-grade virtual reality (VR) development platform. The latest version offers support for Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform, HTC’s Vive Tracker system and a handful of new peripherals.

WorldViz provides immersive technology solutions for major companies and high-profile universities. The company offers projector-based CAVE systems for simulation, and in recent years it has embraced VR for enterprise use. Two years ago, WorldViz integrated support for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift platforms into its offerings, and now the company is expanding its hardware support to reflect the current state of the industry.

New Device Support

In addition to support for Windows Mixed Reality headsets and HTC's Vive Tracker system with support for hand-and-foot tracking for motion capture, WorldViz Vizard has also added support for a handful of new peripherals and VR-related technologies, such as Manus VR Gloves for better manual manipulation of the virtual world and Tobii Eye-tracking sensors to enable gaze-based interactions. WorldViz Vizard also works with biophysical electroencephalography (EEG, for recording electrical brain activity), electrocardiography (EKG, for recording electrical heart activity) and galvanic skin response (GSR senors, for monitoring skin's electrical resistance).

Better Graphics

WorldViz Vizard 6 also features improved graphics over previous iterations. The software features a robust graphics solution, but it doesn’t rely on existing game engines. WorldViz built Vizard in Python because most research scientists are familiar with the open-source language. The company said that Vizard 6 features support for the new GLTF 3D model format, which “improves the graphics rendering.” The new format also simplifies the process of bringing 3D files into Vizard from third-party modeling applications. The software supports imported files from Revit, Solidworks, Maya, Blender, SketchUp, Substance Painter, Modo and other 3D applications. Additionally, you can import models from the Sketchfab library.

Custom Avatars

WorldViz Vizard 6 also features support for developing collaborative, multi-user experiences. Earlier iterations of the platform offered a handful of generic avatars, but now you can customize your virtual appearance, which makes it easier to identify who you’re interactive with in the virtual world. Vizard 6 still includes the generic avatars, but you can now create character models with Adobe Fuse CC and import them into your virtual experiences.

Available Now

WorldViz Vizard 6 is available now. The company has a free version for evaluation purposes, as well as a development edition, which offers the core features, and an enterprise edition, which includes support for real-time motion capture and Vizard script clustering. Visit WorldViz’s website for more information.