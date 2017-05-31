Trending

All The X399, X370 Motherboards In The World

By AMD 

Ok, it might not be ALL the X399 and X370 motherboards in the world, but it's a good start. We covered AMD's press event earlier today (yeah, it's night time here in Taipei) and couldn't help but notice the constellation of Ryzen and ThreadRipper motherboards adorning the venue, all fresh and awaiting their new Ryzen 7, 5, and 16C/32T ThreadRipper denizens.

The slots, the chokes, the sockets...its all here. Well, except detailed specifications. We're running about for the next few days to track down all the details, so stay tuned. But for now we wanted to share some pictures of AMD's finest in all their glory--some things are just cool. If nothing else, it's a great display of just why the press hates glass cases.

Without further ado, and in no particular order (trust me)...

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Image 1 of 9

Image 2 of 9

Image 3 of 9

Image 4 of 9

Image 5 of 9

Image 6 of 9

Image 7 of 9

Image 8 of 9

Image 9 of 9

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • elbert 31 May 2017 19:36
    Is it true the ASUS Zenith X399 was pictured displaying a 5Ghz overclock? Would really be cool if the X399 ThreadRipper could do that on even 1 core.
    Reply
  • bigbrave 01 June 2017 18:28
    As usually, all the AIBs have choosen to make the AMD boards limited as compared to the Intel ones. Really amazing to me that very few people pick up on that. I'm calling AMD out here, Lisa Su, get on the phone with the AIBs and start questioning why the Intel boards are MUCH BETTER! These boards ARE GARBAGE!!!!
    Reply
  • albundyhere 01 June 2017 22:57
    BIGBRAVE, spot on! its been 4 months and still the AMD motherboards are complete garbage, especially the x370 line, especially the asus boards. Luckily, I was able to sell off my ryzen 1700, and returned my asus prime pro for a refund. i'll keep my ram for an z370 build in 2 months.
    Reply
  • Thomas Maher 08 June 2017 13:36
    Where are the msi eatx boards
    Reply
  • intelfanboyraper 13 June 2017 09:26
    sold 1700 and now has nothing to buy but plain ol crappy lake...fail
    Reply