Xbox Windows 10 App Updated, Includes Avatars, Game Hub, Custom Game DVR Controls

With Windows 10, Microsoft is linking all of your Windows devices together to work with the new system. For gamers, this means that the Xbox One will also work with Windows through an app on the PC. Those who have it on the Windows 10 preview now have new features added for the app.

A long time staple on the Xbox consoles, the Avatar feature is now available on the app. Players can now customize their Xbox avatars through the app by editing its clothing and hairstyle to make your digital self look presentable for your online friends. Speaking of friends, the app now allows you to share your real name to a privileged few and designate certain people as favorites. You can also check which of your friends are currently playing online, streaming, or in a party.

If you're a big fan of a certain game, chances are that game has a main hub where its community manager uploads news and fan content. That same area, which appears on the Xbox One, is now also on the app so you don't have to always turn on your console to see the latest updates on your favorite titles.

For those who are lazy, the app can also turn your Xbox One on or off, provided that both are connected to the same network.

Two of the biggest features in the app include Game DVR, which allows players to take videos and screenshots while playing and upload them to social media, and the ability to live stream games for everyone to see. Game DVR is already available, with the latest update giving players the freedom to customize keyboard shortcuts and access to clips and images stored in the cloud.

Unfortunately, the live streaming option isn't available yet, but Microsoft does need user input to make it work when it launches. Players can send diagnostic data, specifically PC performance and connectivity setup, through the Test Streaming option on the app.

Even though Windows 10 is coming very soon, the Xbox app could take a little longer until it's ready for customers to use. However, the increasing availability of features means that Microsoft could be planning a big update during E3 in June. As for Windows 10 for the Xbox One console, Xbox head Phil Spencer mentioned on Twitter that the beta version of Windows 10 for the Xbox won't come out until after this summer.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.