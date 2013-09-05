Trending

Xbox One Will Support Eight Controllers at Once

By Gaming 

How many controllers are you going to buy?

Microsoft has confirmed that its next generation console, the Xbox One, will support up to eight controllers at one time. The news comes via Microsoft's official Xbox One wireless controller page, which details the controller's specs as well as offers pre-orders on the device.

Under 'additional features' on the specs list, Microsoft states that users can connect up to eight wireless controllers at once. The Xbox One wireless controller also features a range of 30 feet, an expansion port for the Chat headset, a newly designed D-pad and improvements to the thumbsticks, as well as a modified form factor.

Unfortunately, customers will only be getting one controller with their Xbox One console. This means that those who want to play multiplayer will need to purchase additional controllers at $59.99 a pop. The cost of an additional seven controllers is almost $420. We see a lot of 'BYOC' (bring your own controller) parties in the Xbox One's future.

39 Comments Comment from the forums
  • stevejnb 05 September 2013 15:11
    This is actually kind of neat for Bomberman type games where screen zoom doesn't really become an issue, but everyone needs to control simultaneously. I doubt more than a tiny, tiny percentile of XBOX owners will actually make use of it, but still, neat.

    On a side note... Why is there next to no PS4 news on this site? It seems you can't go a day without tripping over news on the XBOX, but the PS4 front is very quiet. Site bias, or does Sony just not say much on the PS4?
  • classzero 05 September 2013 15:16
    I have never connected more than 2. I can imagine your screen split 8 times for 8 controllers . . .
  • classzero 05 September 2013 15:17
    "On a side note... Why is there next to no PS4 news on this site? It seems you can't go a day without tripping over news on the XBOX, but the PS4 front is very quiet. Site bias, or does Sony just not say much on the PS4?"

    Because Microsoft pays more.
  • stevejnb 05 September 2013 15:22
    Classzero, concerning your first post, not all multiplayer games are split screen. I used to LAN Bomberman and it was a hoot with more than four people - but, simply put, all the people were always on the same screen, so 8 controllers would be quite handy in very rare circumstances for very rare types of games.

    Concerning your second post... Do you have even a hint of a whiff of a glimmer of evidence supporting that Microsoft pays Tom's? I was hoping for at least a semi-credible answer.
  • stevejnb 05 September 2013 15:32
    Fair question Dax, and I'll ask you an honest question in return. Can you think of any single screen game that would actually coherently have 16 people on the same screen at the same time, since split screen obviously wouldn't work? In the case of Bomberman, I found the sweet spot was 6 players - but 8 was pushing it for actually being able to tell what was going on.

    I'm genuinely curious - what would you do with 16 controllers on a console? Even with 8, I recognize that the times it might actually be used would be *incredibly* rare to the extent where it's at best a little "meh, kinda cool and I *might* use it one day, but I could do without" feature. 16 I could never see me using.

    Edit: The potential for more than 4 people in a rhythm game is there as well. A *lot* of bands are five people, after all. Though, the logistics of this still put it as a "once in a blue moon" type of thing.
  • InvalidError 05 September 2013 15:43
    I'm already having a hard enough time keeping eyes on my own character on 4P games, I can't imagine how much worse it would get at 8P.
  • stevejnb 05 September 2013 15:49
    11484092 said:
    @steven Look, tons of people are saying bomberman is the only way to go, but what about space shooters game like galazy Z or maybe a retro HD version of pacman? They all contain the same screen with characters so why not make it 16 for those Lan parties or huge get togethers? Would be awesome I think! ^^

    You know, you might be right. Heck, particularly with the resurgence of retro graphics styles and whatnot, a giant Pac-Man type thing *loaded* with people makes sense. Honesty question, and I got an honest answer that made sense. Pity they did stop at 8 and, if it wouldn't have required some fancy new hardware, it's a pity they didn't add more controllers...

    And Invalid, I know how you feel. When I was a kid it seemed like I could pay attention to all the flashing lights a lot better. Now? Oye... Give me a 60 inch screen and one figure filling up a big chunk of it to focus on an I'm good. Actually, upon further consideration, I'd probably just embarrass myself if I ever try more than 4 people in Bomberman again... Getting old.
  • jhansonxi 05 September 2013 15:51
    11483984 said:
    I have never connected more than 2. I can imagine your screen split 8 times for 8 controllers . . .
    All I can think of is a game that would require two controllers per player, but these would be different controllers such as a freehand mouse + light gun. It could also be used for complex motion tracking.
  • Bill Reinhardt 05 September 2013 16:16
    I believe I told myself that I would only get an Xbox One if it had support for 9 controllers... this is bad news.
  • Bill Reinhardt 05 September 2013 16:18
    Either way, I can see some pretty crazy routes Microsoft can take with this, especially with party games.
