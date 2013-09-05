Xbox One Will Support Eight Controllers at Once

Microsoft has confirmed that its next generation console, the Xbox One, will support up to eight controllers at one time. The news comes via Microsoft's official Xbox One wireless controller page, which details the controller's specs as well as offers pre-orders on the device.

Under 'additional features' on the specs list, Microsoft states that users can connect up to eight wireless controllers at once. The Xbox One wireless controller also features a range of 30 feet, an expansion port for the Chat headset, a newly designed D-pad and improvements to the thumbsticks, as well as a modified form factor.

Unfortunately, customers will only be getting one controller with their Xbox One console. This means that those who want to play multiplayer will need to purchase additional controllers at $59.99 a pop. The cost of an additional seven controllers is almost $420. We see a lot of 'BYOC' (bring your own controller) parties in the Xbox One's future.

