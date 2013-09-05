Xbox One Will Support Eight Controllers at Once

Microsoft has confirmed that its next generation console, the Xbox One, will support up to eight controllers at one time. The news comes via Microsoft's official Xbox One wireless controller page, which details the controller's specs as well as offers pre-orders on the device.
Under 'additional features' on the specs list, Microsoft states that users can connect up to eight wireless controllers at once. The Xbox One wireless controller also features a range of 30 feet, an expansion port for the Chat headset, a newly designed D-pad and improvements to the thumbsticks, as well as a modified form factor.
Unfortunately, customers will only be getting one controller with their Xbox One console. This means that those who want to play multiplayer will need to purchase additional controllers at $59.99 a pop. The cost of an additional seven controllers is almost $420. We see a lot of 'BYOC' (bring your own controller) parties in the Xbox One's future.
On a side note... Why is there next to no PS4 news on this site? It seems you can't go a day without tripping over news on the XBOX, but the PS4 front is very quiet. Site bias, or does Sony just not say much on the PS4?
Because Microsoft pays more.
Concerning your second post... Do you have even a hint of a whiff of a glimmer of evidence supporting that Microsoft pays Tom's? I was hoping for at least a semi-credible answer.
I'm genuinely curious - what would you do with 16 controllers on a console? Even with 8, I recognize that the times it might actually be used would be *incredibly* rare to the extent where it's at best a little "meh, kinda cool and I *might* use it one day, but I could do without" feature. 16 I could never see me using.
Edit: The potential for more than 4 people in a rhythm game is there as well. A *lot* of bands are five people, after all. Though, the logistics of this still put it as a "once in a blue moon" type of thing.
You know, you might be right. Heck, particularly with the resurgence of retro graphics styles and whatnot, a giant Pac-Man type thing *loaded* with people makes sense. Honesty question, and I got an honest answer that made sense. Pity they did stop at 8 and, if it wouldn't have required some fancy new hardware, it's a pity they didn't add more controllers...
And Invalid, I know how you feel. When I was a kid it seemed like I could pay attention to all the flashing lights a lot better. Now? Oye... Give me a 60 inch screen and one figure filling up a big chunk of it to focus on an I'm good. Actually, upon further consideration, I'd probably just embarrass myself if I ever try more than 4 people in Bomberman again... Getting old.