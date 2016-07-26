The 2TB Xbox One S Arrives August 2 With A $399 Price Tag (Update: 1TB, 500 GB Bundle Prices)

Update, 7/26/2016, 12:22pm PDT: Microsoft announced 500 GB and 1 TB Xbox One S bundles, which arrive on Aug. 23. For $349, you can get a 1 TB Xbox One S along with a copy of Madden NFL 17. The Halo Collection Bundle includes Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5: Guardians. The games are available on the 1 TB or 500 GB variant, and the bundles will cost you $349 and $299, respectively.

Original Story

Microsoft revealed at E3 that a smaller version of its Xbox One console called the Xbox One S would come to market at some point in August. Now we know that August 2 is the exact release date, at least for the new 2 TB console.



The Xbox One S is 40 percent smaller than the original Xbox One but features more storage capacity. It also includes an integrated PSU and an IR blaster (which Microsoft says allows for “increased accessibility”). The company also boasted that the console could also play Blu-ray movies and 4K video with high dynamic range (HDR), a feature that expands the contrasts between darks and lights.

The Xbox One S also comes with the new Xbox Wireless Controller. The updated peripheral has a textured grip, and its wireless connectivity has twice the range compared to previous Xbox controllers. It also comes with Bluetooth support, but Microsoft noted that the feature is only available on Windows 10 devices running on the Windows Anniversary Update. You can also buy the controller as a standalone product for $59.99.

The 2 TB Xbox One S will cost you $399 at launch. It will be available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

Microsoft also has plans to launch a 1 TB ($349) and 500 GB ($299) version of the Xbox One S at some point in the future, but the company didn’t provide an exact release date.