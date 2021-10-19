Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Preorders Sell Out as Scalpers Pounce

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X mini fridge went up for preorder today priced at $99 (£89.99), and it’s already turning out to be a hot seller. Retailers like Target quickly sold out of the small appliance, with scalpers taking advantage of limited early supplies to make a buck or two via third-party marketplaces.

In the United States, there are already nearly 200 listings for the Xbox Series X mini fridge on eBay, with "Buy it Now" prices ranging from around $300 to $350. Searching through the completed listings on eBay shows that over 150 eager enthusiasts have already agreed to pay well over MSRP for the novelty item. It’s a similar situation at eBay UK, where prices are holding firm between £250 to £300.

There’s no question that the Xbox Series X is a hot-selling game console that is difficult to obtain at MSRP. However, we never would have guessed that interest in its mini fridge counterpart would be so high.

While it looks cool, the Xbox Series X mini fridge is only large enough to accommodate a dozen drink cans, and it has two small door pockets for loose items. A USB port is included on the front of the device to plug in an accessory for recharging. There are even glowing green LEDs at the top of the console to mimic its $499 console counterpart. The Xbox Series X mini fridge comes with both AC and DC adapters in the box, so you can use it just as easily at home as you can on-the-go inside your car.

Microsoft claims the mini fridge can bring its temperature down to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) — not quite as cold as the recommended 40F (4C) kitchen refrigerator temperature, but perhaps good enough for a cool beverage.

Interestingly enough, the Xbox Series X mini fridge has already racked up nearly 427 reviews at Target.com, even though nobody has taken possession of the device. In a classic case of review bombing, the Xbox Series X mini fridge current has a 2 out of 5 stars rating based on 427 “reviews” from customers. At the moment, only 60 percent of Target shoppers recommend it.

According to Microsoft’s Aaron Greenburg, gaming enthusiasts who missed out on Target’s initial online preorders will still have a chance to score the Xbox Series X mini fridge. Fresh stock will be available in-store when it officially launches in December.