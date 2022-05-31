XPG Valor Air Mid-Tower Claims to Offer Incredible Airflow

Adata's PC performance brand XPG has added a new mid-tower PC design to its stables. This new XPG Valor Air model is ready for motherboards up to the full ATX form factor and Adata claims that it has as an optimized airflow design.

The design seeks to maximize front to back air transmission with a trio of 120mm fans in the front, and a 120mm exhaust fan at the backs. Air is accelerated on a pretty straight path to the back of the case but it can also escape via venting on the top and in the base. Adata's design has magnetically attached filters under the vented front and perforated top panels. Channelling the airflow are barriers to the left and right made of tempered 3mm glass and SPCC steel, respectively.

The design of the XPG Valor Air Mid-Tower is pleasingly clean and eschews RGB LED lighting. The diagonal venting design with an XPG logo isn't too large or prominent on either the white or black finish choices. The left side of the case sports a glass window that sits above the PSU chamber. If users were to add a little RGB bling to their build, then a modest amount of RGB LEDs could be seen via the window. There are no vertical GPU mount options provided through.

Adata has positioned the front I/O along the front upper right edge of the case (see below). Users get quick access to 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack, a Reset Button and a Power Button. Sadly there is no Type-C port.

XPG Valor Air Mid-Tower specs Dimensions 460 x 210 x 371mm (18.10 x 8.28 x 14.60-inch) Materials SPCC steel and 3mm tempered glass Form Factor Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX Storage 2x 3.5-inch HDD/HDD trays, 2+1 Combo 2.5- and 3.5-inch HDD/HDD trays Front I/O 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack, a Reset Button and a Power Button Fans included Front: 3x 120mm Fans, Rear: 1x 120mm Fan Fans support Front: 3x 120mm, 2x 140mm, Top: 2x 120mm, 2x 140mm, Rear: 1x 120mm Radiator support Front: 360 / 280 / 240mm, Top: 240mm, Rear: 120mm Max CPU cooler height CPU Cooler Height: 166mm, Max GPU length 335mm or 305mm with front fans installed Max PSU size 160mm-180mm with HDD cage in place Warranty 2 Years

If you like the look of the new XPG Valor Air Mid-Tower, please pay attention to the max compatibility figures above, to make sure any components you might want to migrate or acquire fit without issue. Note that the max GPU length is 305mm, unless you want to remove/reposition one of the trio of front 120mm fans. You should check this clearance very carefully if you have a triple fan GPU.

Adata hasn't shared pricing or availability for the XPG Valor Air Mid-Tower PC case as yet. A similarly specified case from Adata, the XPG Defender mid-tower (opens in new tab), currently retails for $105 at Newegg.

