Yeston RTX 3080 10GB Plummets to $579 After Rebate

There has been a lot of turmoil in the GPU sector recently, which has meant good things for gamers looking to upgrade their rigs. The Ethereum Merge has made GPU mining unprofitable, which has led to a steady decline in GPU pricing. In addition, the imminent Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series launch has manufacturers looking to clear inventory of existing cards. That brings us to Yeston, which is offering an RTX 3080 10GB card for $779 via Newegg.
Taken at face value, that price isn’t anything to get too excited about. After all, you can get a PNY RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 (opens in new tab) for $717.99 at Best Buy. However, the Yeston card comes bundled with a $200 Newegg promotional gift card (effectively making the card $579).
We’ve previously talked about the perils of mail-in rebates here at Tom’s Hardware. But that isn’t the case with this particular promotion. According to Newegg, the $200 promotional gift card is automatically emailed to you four days after your order is invoiced. On the downside, you can only redeem the gift card at Newegg.com, and it must be used within 90 days. But if you already have another immediate purchase in mind at Newegg, perhaps those restrictions aren’t a real deterrent. And hopefully this card is an indication of further price cuts to come.
Yeston RTX 3080 10GB: was $1,099, now $579 after $200 promotion gift card (opens in new tab)
This Yeston GeForce RTX 3080 10GB is available at a fantastic price. The card's performance should be nearly identical to the GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Founders Edition.
As for the Yeston card itself, its aesthetic obviously won’t be for everyone with its mix of white, purple, and pastel blue. You’ll find a triple-fan design and the standard port layout for an RTX 3080 graphics card: one HDMI 2.0 and three DisplayPort connections. Also, remember that this is the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) version of the card -- although given the current Ethereum situation, we doubt this matters too much, especially to gamers. Expect performance to mirror that of Nvidia’s RTX 3080 10GB Founders Edition, as you’ll find a base clock of 1.44GHz and a boost clock of 1.71GHz.
While this is a great deal on a current-generation RTX 30 Series card, which is among the best graphics cards for gaming, keep in mind that the next-generation RTX 40 Series is right around the corner. The lineup will initially consist of the $899 RTX 4080 12GB, $1,199 RTX 4080 16GB and $1,599 RTX 4090. The RTX 4090 launches on October 12, while the RTX 4080 12GB and RTX 4080 16GB will arrive in November, according to Nvidia.
never head of that brand but been seeing it pop up lately
It's a major CHINESE GPU brand, but not much popular outside of ASIA, though you might find some models at NewEgg and Amazon. But warranty would be a major issue if you get this outside of Asia.
They sell and make LEGIT GPUs. Some of their models are rock solid when it comes to the build quality. Yeston cards are very popular in china.
Shenzhen Yingjiaxun Industrial Limited Company, which was founded in 2000, is an IT enterprise specialized in R&D, production and marketing of computer accessories. This company owns such self-owned brands such as “Yeston”, “Game ACE” etc, with its products mainly including graphics cards, motherboards and power supplies.
they look pretty but i'd love to see some reviews from our side of the pond just to give me a deep dive into a model or 2.
I am thinking about the $1600 nVidia monster, but will wait to see what AMD releases. If AMD can get close to performance at a lower cost and lower energy consumption, it might end up being my first AMD product in decades. nVidia seems to be slipping back into the power hungry stage. I think my RTX 2080 only consumes 225 watts per its ratings. Not sure I want the 400 watts heating my computer room.
I was a Sapphire guy before jumping ship to Yeston. No complaints.
Steve of Gamers nexus did a review awhile back for the 6700XT model. Sure, it was a different model so the cooling system might put out different performance, but he said it was decent, and it's high praise coming from him.
Full transparency though, the only reason why I bought this Yeston model over anything else wasn't because of its performance or its price point. It's because.... I find it really cute.
that's what i noticed from listings i have seen. they do look nice if you like the anime type look. much different than anything out there.
my main thing with a review would be the teardown to see what's under the hood. if the parts are quality and build looks good and so on. i am not in the market right now but build enough for others than anything i can buy is worth knowing what it's all about. i won't use crap parts when building for clients so i look close for reviews on quality and so on as much as i can.
if i know it is quality i can offer these "cute" cards as an alternative vs the normal black cards we see from everyone else.