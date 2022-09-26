Yeston RTX 3080 10GB Plummets to $579 After Rebate

There has been a lot of turmoil in the GPU sector recently, which has meant good things for gamers looking to upgrade their rigs. The Ethereum Merge has made GPU mining unprofitable, which has led to a steady decline in GPU pricing. In addition, the imminent Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series launch has manufacturers looking to clear inventory of existing cards. That brings us to Yeston, which is offering an RTX 3080 10GB card for $779 via Newegg.

Taken at face value, that price isn’t anything to get too excited about. After all, you can get a PNY RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 (opens in new tab) for $717.99 at Best Buy. However, the Yeston card comes bundled with a $200 Newegg promotional gift card (effectively making the card $579).

We’ve previously talked about the perils of mail-in rebates here at Tom’s Hardware. But that isn’t the case with this particular promotion. According to Newegg, the $200 promotional gift card is automatically emailed to you four days after your order is invoiced. On the downside, you can only redeem the gift card at Newegg.com, and it must be used within 90 days. But if you already have another immediate purchase in mind at Newegg, perhaps those restrictions aren’t a real deterrent. And hopefully this card is an indication of further price cuts to come.

(opens in new tab) Yeston RTX 3080 10GB: was $1,099, now $579 after $200 promotion gift card (opens in new tab)

This Yeston GeForce RTX 3080 10GB is available at a fantastic price. The card's performance should be nearly identical to the GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Founders Edition.

As for the Yeston card itself, its aesthetic obviously won’t be for everyone with its mix of white, purple, and pastel blue. You’ll find a triple-fan design and the standard port layout for an RTX 3080 graphics card: one HDMI 2.0 and three DisplayPort connections. Also, remember that this is the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) version of the card -- although given the current Ethereum situation, we doubt this matters too much, especially to gamers. Expect performance to mirror that of Nvidia’s RTX 3080 10GB Founders Edition, as you’ll find a base clock of 1.44GHz and a boost clock of 1.71GHz.

While this is a great deal on a current-generation RTX 30 Series card, which is among the best graphics cards for gaming, keep in mind that the next-generation RTX 40 Series is right around the corner. The lineup will initially consist of the $899 RTX 4080 12GB, $1,199 RTX 4080 16GB and $1,599 RTX 4090. The RTX 4090 launches on October 12, while the RTX 4080 12GB and RTX 4080 16GB will arrive in November, according to Nvidia.