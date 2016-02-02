Asus Zenfone Zoom Starts Selling At B&H Photo Video For $399

Asus announced that it’s camera-focused smartphone, the Asus Zenfone Zoom, is now available at B&H Photo Video, a large retailer of imaging products.

The Zenfone Zoom is a new twist to Asus’s moderately successful Zenfone line-up, this time with a much bigger focus on camera quality and especially its optical zoom capabilities. The main selling point of optical zoom over digital zoom is that you can zoom in on a picture without sacrificing nearly as much quality as you do with digital zoom.

The Zenfone Zoom brings 3x optical zoom and a 10-element lens for capturing sharper images made by Hoya, a Japanese optics company. The 13MP SmartFSI camera sensor is made by Panasonic and is paired with optical image stabilization (OIS) for blur-free photos. The device also comes with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Asus Zenfone Zoom Platform Android 5.0 with ASUS ZenUI Dimensions 158.9 x 78.84 x 5 ~ 11.95 mm (W x D x H) Weight 185 g (with battery) Processor Intel Atom Quad Core Z3580 ( up to two cores at 2.3GHz), PowerVR G6430, with OpenGL 3.0 support Memory 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage Options -64 GB eMMC Flash -5 GB free lifetime of ASUS WebStorage -100 GB free for two years of Google Drive storage Memory slot MicroSD card (up to 128 GB) Modem Intel 7262 Connectivity WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth V4.0+EDR , NFC USB One Micro SIM card supporting 2G/3G/4G Display 5.5inches, Full HD 1920x1080/403 PPI,IPS Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4 Battery 3000 mAh Li-Polymer (non-removable) Camera 5MP front 13MP rear with 10-element Hoya lens

Other specs for the Asus Zenfone Zoom include a 5.5” Full HD IPS display, a quad-core Intel Atom Z3580, 4 GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 64 GB of eMMC storage, support for microSD slot (up to 128 GB), LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The device is sold with an older version of Android (version 5.0) along with the Asus ZenUI on top. It can be purchased exclusively from B&H Photo Video for $399.



Lucian Armasu is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware. You can follow him at @lucian_armasu.

