Zotac To Showcase New Zbox Mini-PCs At CeBIT

Next week, Zotac will showcase two new Zbox mini-PCs with Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors and mobile versions of Nvidia’s 10-Series Pascal cards, as well as a few Zboxes that were previously announced during CES.

Magnus Series

When Zotac revealed the Zbox Magnus EN1070K with a GeForce GTX 1070 during CES, we expected GTX 1060 and GTX 1080 models to drop soon after. Sure enough, Zotac has revealed the Magnus EN1060K and the Magnus EN1080K; as their names suggest, the EN1060K will feature a GTX 1060 whereas the EN1080K will contain a GTX 1080.



Besides that, the Magnus Zboxes will have enough RAM capacity and I/O ports to handle your favorite VR headsets. It looks like the EN1060K and EN1070K will utilize the same 2.45-inch thick chassis, which could make them a viable choice as a living room VR hub. The heftier EN1080K is twice the height of the EN1060K/1070K, but the doubled thickness makes room for a water cooling solution.

Zbox Magnus EN1060K Zbox Magnus EN1060K Zbox Magnus EN1060K Processor Intel Core i5-7500T Intel Core i5-7500T Intel Core i7-7700 Cooling Air Cooled Air Cooled Water Cooled Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X Memory 260-pin DDR4 2400/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB) 260-pin DDR4 2400/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB) 260-pin DDR4 2400/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB) Storage -M.2 PCIe x4/SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280) -2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot -M.2 PCIe x4/SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280) -2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot -M.2 PCIe x4/SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280) -2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot Display Outputs -HDMI 2.0 x 2 -DisplayPort 1.3 x 2 -HDMI 2.0 x 2 -DisplayPort 1.3 x 2 -HDMI 2.0 x 3 -DisplayPort 1.3 x 2 Audio Outputs -Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI -Analog Stereo Output -Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI -Analog Stereo Output -Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI -Analog Stereo Output Front Ports -Power Button -3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) -Headphone input -Microphone input -USB 3.1 Type-A -USB 3.1 Type-C -Power Button -3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) -Headphone input -Microphone input -USB 3.1 Type-A -USB 3.1 Type-C -Power Button -3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) -Headphone input -Microphone input -USB 3.1 Type-A -USB 3.1 Type-C Rear Ports -Power Connector -USB 2.0 x 2 -USB 3.0 x 2 -10/100/1000 Ethernet x 2 -Wi-Fi Antenna Connector -Power Connector -USB 2.0 x 2 -USB 3.0 x 2 -10/100/1000 Ethernet x 2 -Wi-Fi Antenna Connector -Power Connector -USB 3.0 x 4 -10/100/1000 Ethernet x 2 -Wi-Fi Antenna Connector Software Compatibility Microsoft Windows 8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit) Microsoft Windows 8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit) Microsoft Windows 8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit) Dimensions 8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH) 8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH) 8.86 x 1.99 x 5.04 inches (WxDxH) Accessories -Power Brick & Cable -Wi-Fi Antenna -USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver -Driver Disc -User Manual -Quick Install Guide -Power Brick & Cable -Wi-Fi Antenna -USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver -Driver Disc -User Manual -Quick Install Guide -Power Brick & Cable x 2 -Wi-Fi Antenna x 2 -USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver -Driver Disc -User Manual -Quick Install Guide

C And M Series

Along with the two new Magnus systems, Zotac will also be showcasing a couple other Zboxes that were revealed during CES earlier this year. The major improvement over previous generation Zboxes is the inclusion of Thunderbolt 3. Unlike the Magnus Zboxes, the CI/MI549 Nanos also feature VESA mounts, which is ideal for creating your own all-in-one solution with existing monitors. The Zbox CI549 Nano will be cooled passively, which might make it a viable option if you're searching for a silently-operated mini-PC.

This is just a sneak peak of what Zotac plans to showcase next week. To see more, you can visit Zotac's booth, which will be located at Stand C66 in Hall 17.