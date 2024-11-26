Arctic’s new 8,000 RPM case fans blow a pile of boxes off a table from about 10 feet away — Arctic S12038-8K screams like an air raid siren

Japanese PC enthusiasts have demoed Arctic’s new 8,000 RPM case fans running at max speeds. Staff at PC Ones got their hands on some Arctic S12038-8K case fans, fixed them to some chassis, and powered them up.

The Twitter/X video they shared shows a stack of boxes blown off the table from about 10 feet away. Moreover, PC Ones comments, "The wind itself is powerful enough to make the air conditioner controller lid on the far wall plop” (machine translation).

In the video, you will hear a quiet click as the PC Ones technician flicks the PSU power switch. Immediately, the quartet of Arctic fans started to spin up, making a noise similar to how an air raid siren begins. These would maintain the “high note,” though.

Another PC Ones tech stood about 10 feet away, facing the fans, with a stack of boxes in front of him. The force of the wind caused the boxes to start to topple and scatter in about five seconds.

PC Ones' build-to-order department was testing the fans, and in a follow-up post, they explained that they were testing the Arctic S12038-8K units. They said these were re-release samples, as they still don’t have Japanese pricing or availability dates. However, we see the fans were launched a few weeks ago in Europe, and Artic’s product pages say the Arctic S12038-8K fans are €18.99 (around $19.88) each and available now.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PC Ones) (Image credit: Arctic)

Let us look at the specs of these powerful 120mm wind generators. Arctic describes the S12038-8K case fans (and their S12038-4K brethren) as server fans. The fans measure 120mm in diameter and are 38mm thick. Systems makers can control the fan speeds via PWM, ranging from 800 to 8,000 RPM.

The S12038-8K case fans are advertised as offering high airflow and static pressure, as expected. Specifically, Arctic says these fans can deliver 220 CFM and 37 mmH2O static pressure. Even with such incredible rotational speeds, these fans still have a 6-year warranty, partly due to the dual ball bearing with brass housing construction. Arctic also says these fans can run in ambient temperatures between -10°C~70°C. The fans are reassuringly weighty at 367g.