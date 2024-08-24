DeepCool products rebranded to Shaking Tank to dodge U.S. sanctions — seller blurs DeepCool logos from product renders

YouTuber Greg Salazar, on X, discovered that DeepCool products are still available in the U.S. but under a different name. The rebranded DeepCool products now retail with the Shaking Tank monicker and have the original DeepCool logo blurred out on the product renders.

Two months ago, the U.S. State Department put DeepCool on the U.S. sanctions list because the famous Chinese PC hardware manufacturer had been reportedly doing business with Russian companies involved in the Ukraine war. DeepCool had allegedly supplied Russian companies with $1 million worth of goods. The sanctions meant that DeepCool could not sell the company's products inside the U.S. market, and retailers could not import DeepCool's products.

Online retailers like Amazon and Newegg still carry DeepCool's products under the Shaking Tank branding. The vendor has Photoshopped the DeepCool logo and original name from its product images. For instance, fan hubs that originally showcased the DeepCool logo have been electronically deleted in favor of a blank space with no logos. Cardboard boxes that might show DeepCool's logo have also been blurred out.

For example, the DeepCool AK620 is now marketed as the ShakingTank AK620 or the DeepCool LS720, which now flies under the radar as the ShakingTank LS720.

It remains unknown if DeepCool has rebranded itself to Shaking Tank. It wouldn't make sense for the company to do so since the legal repercussions would be very severe. On the other hand, it's plausible that a reseller probably bought up the leftover DeepCool stock and is moving it under a different brand to dump the banned products. Alternatively, it could be a retailer offloading DeepCool products that are stuck on the shelves due to the sanctions.